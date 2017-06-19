Today: Van Runs Down People Outside a London Mosque

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Vehicle Runs Down Pedestrians Near London Mosque

At least one person is killed and several others injured by a van outside a mosque in an immigrant neighborhood in London, police say. One person is arrested. The Muslim Council tweeted that worshipers were hit as they were leaving prayers at the Finsbury Park mosque. The Finsbury Park mosque was associated with extremist ideology for several years after the Sept. 11 attacks, but was shut down and reorganized. It has not been associated with radical views for more than a decade.

Behind the Surge in Latino Homelessness

In the sea of grim numbers about the growing homeless population in Los Angeles, one stands out. Over the last year, according to the latest count, the number of Latinos living on the street jumped by a stunning 63%. Community leaders said they were just beginning to grapple with the issue. But they say in many ways it makes sense, given Latinos often survive on low-wage jobs in a city that is becoming more costly. “It’s like they live with one foot on a banana peel and the other one step from homelessness,” said one homeless aide worker.

Megyn Kelly Takes Gloves Off in Alex Jones Interview

After a week of controversy, Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones finally airs on NBC. It was a highly critical 19-minute piece on the conspiracy theorist. Jones, who is notorious for saying the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., was staged to promote tougher gun control laws, reacts angrily to the broadcast.

Cosby and America’s Never-Ending Debate about Race, Power and Gender

The mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case speaks to a larger uncertainty in the nation over the charged questions of race, age, power and gender. The inability of the jury to agree on a verdict is only hardening the two points of view about the famed comedian — whether his celebrity made him a magnet for accusations or allowed him to avoid the consequences for decades. “We can never overestimate the blinding power of celebrity,” said L.A. attorney Gloria Allred, one of Cosby’s biggest critics.

Industrial Reality vs. Rhetoric in the Heart of Trump Country

President Trump has used Grand Rapids, Mich., as an example of the industrial wasteland caused by globalization policies that fail to protect American workers. On the ground, it’s not so grim, and in some ways the city is a Rust Belt success story. But behind the numbers are some hard realities about what industrial workers can really get out of the economy.

Keeping Your Head Above Water in the New L.A.

Randy Newman was right. Everyone loves L.A. But Times columnist Steve Lopez argues this is becoming a big problem as the city becomes a magnet for those with money and the working class gets priced out. “Gentrification is neither all good nor all bad, but more people in Los Angeles are falling behind rather than getting ahead, with wages flat or in decline as rents go crazy,” said Lopez, as he searches for solutions.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- All eyes are on a congressional race in Georgia, which is seen as a bellwether about political sentiments in the Trump era. And experts say it might all come down to whether Democrats can energize the black vote, which was an issue in November.

-- Inside the emotional debate in California over whether the names of those who commit lower-level, nonviolent sex crimes should be removed from the crime registry after a certain time rather than having it be a lifelong marker.

-- Is there more smoke than actual fire in all the Russia allegations facing President Trump? This writer says it’s possible there is ultimately less there than meets the eye.

-- Issa Khateeb is reopening his shop in the Syrian city of Palmyra, making him one of the few residents to return to the city that was largely abandoned when Islamic State took over. “I believe in Palmyra,” Khateeb says. “This is my home.”

-- Call him the arbor detective. Meet the Cal Poly professor who has spent years investigating why several pine trees on the San Luis Obispo campus lean to one side.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Artists in a warehouse in downtown L.A. are facing eviction, part of the crackdown after the Ghost Ship tragedy. Watch their stories.

-- Stunning drone footage shows one group fleeing violence and hunger in Venezuela to journey to Brazil.

-- A disabled boy dies, and his grieving family demands answers.