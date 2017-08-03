Today: 'Give Me Your English-Speaking, Skilled Workers Yearning …'

President Trump’s support of a bill to cut legal immigration in half sets off a debate, even if it doesn’t have much of a chance at becoming law. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor in chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

‘Give Me Your English-Speaking, Skilled Workers Yearning …’

It’s not too often that a White House news conference turns into a free-for-all about the Statue of Liberty and “cosmopolitan bias” (watch it here), but that’s what happened after the Trump administration endorsed a proposal on legal immigration from two Republican senators. The bill, which President Trump called the “biggest change in 50 years” to the immigration system, would favor those who speak English, can financially support themselves and have skills that “can contribute to our economy.” Right now, the bill’s chances of passing are slim, but that didn’t stop presidential advisor Stephen Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta from getting into a heated exchange about immigration — a topic of passionate debate and many different laws through American history.

More Politics

-- The Justice Department signaled it would examine “race-based discrimination” in college admissions, alarming some civil rights advocates who fear that the Trump administration is trying to roll back affirmative action policies.

-- President Trump signed a bill on sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, but he issued two statements outlining his concerns. Read them here.

-- How many false statements did Trump make in his interview with the Wall Street Journal? We counted at least five.

-- Trump tweeted that a report saying he had called the White House a “dump” is “Fake News.”

Trump’s Ping-Ponging Diplomacy

Is the White House’s stance on North Korea meant to confuse Pyongyang, or is it just confusing? On the campaign trail and in the Oval Office, President Trump has stressed the element of surprise in military matters. In recent days, his senior advisors have sent mixed signals about a possible U.S. response to the growing threat from North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. The saber-rattling one day and talk of “peaceful pressure” the next has left many wondering whether there’s a coherent strategy.

California Can’t Breathe Easy

While Republicans in Washington have looked at rolling back parts of the Clean Air Act in an effort to help businesses, lawmakers in California have vowed to keep the same high standards in place here. That will be easier said than done, especially if a bill making its way through Congress becomes law. One big reason is that California can’t regulate the emissions of trucks traveling through the state; those fumes make up 60% of heavy truck pollution.

Before There Are Designer Babies, We Need to Talk

Scientists and ethicists have long anticipated that we’d one day manipulate the DNA of human embryos. That day has come, via an experiment designed to rid embryos of a mutation that can lead to heart disease. The research has drawn praise as a scientific advancement, but also concern over potential uses such as creating designer babies. “It will happen whether we discuss it or not, and we need to talk about these things before they happen,” says one bioethicist. “That’s now.”

Congrats, You’ve Been Reaccepted to UC Irvine

For nearly 500 students, it was a crushing blow: After having been admitted to UC Irvine, they got a letter just two months before the fall term saying they were no longer welcome because of transcript issues or poor senior-year grades. Now the university says it will readmit all who were dropped over the alleged paperwork problems and review each of those booted because of grades. Ashley Gonzalez, who was featured in a Times story last week, is one who got back in.

Even With a Rainy-Day Fund, L.A. Is Over a Barrel

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city’s finances are “quite strong” and it has built up more than $400 million in reserves for the future. But even in a booming economy, the budget challenges will be daunting, including a projected gap of more than $200 million in two years. And if the economy goes south? A Times analysis shows the mayor will have less room to maneuver than in the last recession, in part because of decisions Garcetti and the City Council have made.

