Today: What the Mueller Grand Jury Means

What the Mueller Grand Jury Means

Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed “I love it!” when offered the prospect of damaging information on Hillary Clinton. He won’t love this: Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has convened a criminal grand jury in Washington to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and, according to a person familiar with the probe, is focusing on Trump Jr.’s meeting. Convening a grand jury doesn’t mean Mueller is even close to preparing criminal charges, but it may indicate an expanding investigation or a preference for a more sympathetic venue in blue D.C. Meanwhile, as the relationship between Congress and President Trump hits a low, two bills aim to make it harder for him to simply fire Mueller, even if the legal advantage resides with the president.

-- Transcripts of Trump's calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia reveal a president worried about the politics of immigration.

-- The Senate confirmed dozens of Trump's nominees in an outbreak of bipartisan productivity after the failed healthcare vote and before most senators took a break.

-- As Trump prepares to leave for a 17-day vacation at his New Jersey golf resort, his 2012 tweet criticizing vacations has resurfaced.

Take a Bite Out of Crime? You May Get Barked At First

San Bernardino, Stockton, Baltimore and Albuquerque want some federal help in taking a bite out of the violent crime that’s hit each city. In return, they got letters from the Department of Justice threatening to withhold crime-fighting aid if they don’t help federal agents target jail inmates suspected of being in the U.S. illegally. Officials in all four cities were perplexed, because they say they don’t operate jails and two have no “sanctuary city” policies.

They Wanted Fair Pay. They Got a Visit From ICE

California labor officials say it’s hard enough getting workers to come forward when their employers don’t follow the minimum-wage law. Now, they’re worried about ICE agents showing up. The Labor Commissioner’s Office says that twice since November, federal agents have come to its Van Nuys and Santa Ana offices asking for specific workers who were there for hearings against employers. ICE says it could not find evidence to confirm those visits.

Video: Prisoners of Islamic State, Killed by Their Would-Be Liberators?

The prisoners in Mansoura, Syria, were being held by Islamic State for smoking, using God’s name in vain, and wearing beards, pants or abaya gowns too short. Then in May, on the first day of Ramadan, witnesses say warplanes launched a fatal attack on the prison these civilians were in. Who did it — the U.S.-coalition, the Syrian government or its Russian allies? Times foreign correspondent Molly Hennessy-Fiske recently traveled to this area near Raqqa to hear from those who say this isn’t the only incident of its kind.

Hollywood’s Leading Man for Governor

As mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa built relationships in Hollywood. As a candidate for governor, he’s seen the entertainment industry’s loyalties divided. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Villaraigosa’s chief rival, has raised nearly twice as much from donors tied to entertainment and the arts, a Times analysis shows. And in this case, Hollywood is following the pack, as a number of industries including technology, finance and, yes, marijuana have thrown most of their money behind Newsom.

In May 1960, pilot Francis Gary Powers’ U-2 spy plane was shot down about 1,300 miles inside the Soviet Union. He was convicted of espionage and incarcerated for nearly two years before being freed in a prisoner swap on a Berlin bridge. Forty years ago, on Aug. 1, 1977, Powers and a KNBC cameraman died when their TV station helicopter crashed at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area while returning from covering a brush fire.

Los Angeles Times Francis Gary Powers at work as an L.A. traffic reporter in 1973. Francis Gary Powers at work as an L.A. traffic reporter in 1973. (Los Angeles Times)

