Today: When Trump's Silence on Right-Wing Hate Groups Speaks Volumes

President Trump finds himself at the center of criticism over his “many sides” response to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

When Trump’s Silence on Right-Wing Hate Groups Speaks Volumes

The images from Charlottesville, Va., cut to the core: white supremacist groups marching with Nazi and Confederate flags to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee; armed militia members on the streets; violent clashes between the protesters and counter-protesters; a car attack on a crowd of anti-racism activists that killed a 32-year-old woman; the deaths of two police officers in a helicopter crash. President Trump’s response condemning the “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides” drew a chorus of criticism for failing to explicitly call out right-wing hate groups. (Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s daughter Ivanka were among those who did call out the groups by name Sunday.) Once again, the White House scrambled to explain what Trump really meant.

After the Terror in Charlottesville

As a gang of white supremacists was beating him, De’Andre Harris said he wondered why police were not rushing to defend him. In the aftermath of the weekend’s violence, as officers stood guard in riot gear and police snipers positioned themselves on rooftops, he’s not the only Charlottesville resident questioning whether the city and police had been properly prepared. Meanwhile, details emerged of those who died, including the woman killed in what national security advisor H.R. McMaster has labeled an act of terrorism.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images A woman places flowers at an informal memorial to 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville, Va. A woman places flowers at an informal memorial to 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville, Va. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

More Politics

-- CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Trump would consider it “unacceptable” for North Korea to possess a nuclear-armed ballistic missile capable of striking the United States, but Pompeo also said he saw no imminent threat of North Korea attacking the U.S.

-- Trump will start a process that could lead to action against China, which has been accused of stealing American businesses' intellectual property, even as he seeks Beijing's help against nuclear threats from North Korea.

-- Trump on Friday introduced the possibility of another military confrontation, this time with Venezuela.

‘Giant Sucking Sound’ or Not, NAFTA Is Under Review

Remember that “giant sucking sound” of job losses Ross Perot warned of when the North American Free Trade Agreement was being negotiated in the 1990s? Though economists are divided on NAFTA’s effects, it’s a fair bet the rhetoric will heat up once again as Mexican officials arrive in Washington this week to begin rewriting the terms of the landmark deal. They know President Trump needs to be able to point to something as a win. Here’s what Mexican negotiators hope to achieve and to avoid.

Republicans Feel the Heat After Supporting a Climate Change Law

A Republican National Committee member calls it “a big fat skunk on our plate.” Tea party members are incensed. But California Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes says he’s happy he joined with Democrats to extend the state’s cap-and-trade program on climate change. His one regret? He didn’t attend Gov. Jerry Brown’s signing. And Mayes isn’t the only Republican getting heat for the bipartisan gesture.

How Congress Stymied a Pot Bust

When federal agents raided a farm in Humboldt County, they found more than 300 marijuana plants, guns, $225,000 in cash and bars of gold and silver. The two owners pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiring to manufacture and sell marijuana. But a U.S. district judge in San Francisco has put a stop to the case. Why? An unusual budget rule in Congress co-written by GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa. It could be a serious legal hurdle for U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

More Kids Get Their Shots, but Schools Could Still Use a Booster

Public health advocates cheered when a new state law boosted the percentage of California kindergartners who were fully vaccinated to 96% last year. Even so, hundreds of schools across the state still have so many children lacking full immunization that they pose an increased risk of outbreaks of diseases such as measles, according to a Times data analysis. The number of medical exemptions tripled. Check out this database to see how the schools near you fare.