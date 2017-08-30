Today: Houston Under Water and Under Curfew

The death toll has risen in Houston and its surroundings, as Tropical Storm Harvey moves northeast. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Houston Under Water and Under Curfew

Houston spent the early-morning hours under a midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew in an effort to ward off opportunistic criminals, as southeast Texas deals with the onslaught of Tropical Storm Harvey. Since the storm made landfall, some areas of Houston have seen more than 50 inches of rain, a record for the U.S. mainland, while infrastructure struggled to contain the water. The official death toll rose to at least 18, including a Houston police officer who drowned in his car on the way to work. Weather forecasters say the threat of flooding is gradually shifting east, as Harvey made landfall in Louisiana — on the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s arrival there.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times A flooded residential neighborhood near Interstate 10 in Houston. A flooded residential neighborhood near Interstate 10 in Houston. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A ‘Crazy Difficult’ Scene

They came by the dozens: soaked and scraped, and some with harrowing tales. At the George R. Brown Convention Center, a cross-section of Houston took shelter. “There were women in head scarves, families chatting in Spanish, veterans toting military duffel bags and neatly coiffed elderly women wheeling carefully packed suitcases,” as Molly Hennessy-Fiske reports from the scene. With 10,000 people packed into a space built for 5,000, emotions have run high.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times The George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston was turned into an evacuation center. The George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston was turned into an evacuation center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

More From Texas

-- President Trump promised a relief effort that would be “better than ever before” during his visit to Texas, where he was greeted with cheers and jeers. (Online, some people focused on First Lady Melania Trump’s shoes.)

-- “It’s hard to explain the stupefying vastness of the flooding in Texas,” reporter Matt Pearce writes, “until you actually try to drive somewhere in it.”

-- Like New Orleans after Katrina, Houston faces heartbreak, resilience and recovery following Harvey.

Why Terminating NAFTA Is Easier Tweeted Than Done

Just a few days ago, President Trump repeated his mantra for the North American Free Trade Agreement (“worst trade deal ever made”) and tweeted “may have to terminate?” But as the U.S., Canada and Mexico head for a second round of talks this weekend to renegotiate NAFTA, many trade experts see Trump’s threat as a largely empty one. For starters, he can’t pull the United States out of the deal all by himself. What else could hold him back? Read on.

Mess With the Mountains? Take a Hike

If you can’t stand the heat we’re having in California, columnist Steve Lopez has a suggestion: Make an escape to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, as he did Tuesday, where a walk under the pines and a toe dip in the running water are just what the doctor ordered. The area also happens to be on President Trump’s list of national monuments under review for downsizing.

The Adventures of a Disease Detective

In 1999, infectious syphilis in the U.S. was so rare, federal health officials thought they could wipe out the disease. But by 2015, the number of cases nationwide had quadrupled to nearly 24,000. How to reverse the trend? L.A. County sends out dozens of public health workers each day to track down those who’ve been infected and their sexual partners. As investigator Roberto Rocha can tell you, it involves a lot of shoe leather, climbing through fences and taking some verbal abuse.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Thousands of evacuees at Houston’s convention center struggle to cope with Tropical Storm Harvey.

-- NASA’s Cassini spacecraft will hurl itself into Saturn’s atmosphere next month. This video recaps some of the mission’s discoveries over more than a decade.

-- The Angels Flight funicular in downtown L.A. will reopen on Labor Day.

CALIFORNIA

-- UC Berkeley has vowed to allow speakers such as conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on campus, but some city officials are worried about more “antifa” violence.

-- Indigenous Peoples Day or Diversity Day? L.A. may rename Columbus Day, but two City Council members disagree on what it should be called.

-- Animal-rights activists have filed paperwork for a new initiative requiring egg-laying hens to be kept cage-free.