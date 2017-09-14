Today: New Hope for the ‘Dreamers’

After dinner at the White House, top Democrats say they and President Trump have “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly.” Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:
TOP STORIES
New Hope for the ‘Dreamers’
Another week, another deal between President Trump and the Democrats? House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the two sides reached an agreement to provide legal status for 800,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children that would be part of a border security package. One potential sticking point: “Chuck and Nancy,” as the president called the two last week, say money for Trump’s signature border wall would not be included, a contention White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied. So how does this play to Trump’s base? Breitbart’s headline was simply: “Amnesty Don.”
More Politics
-- Leading Democrats are expressing support for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health insurance effort, while Trump praised but stopped short of endorsing the latest GOP health plan.
-- In a narrow vote, the Senate declined to repeal the authorization that Congress gave for military action after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
-- A survey has found that partisan divisions in the U.S., already at a high point during President Obama’s years in office, have hardened further under Trump.
Tragedy at a Florida Nursing Home
The misery after Hurricane Irma is being compounded with more tragedy. Eight patients at a nursing home in Hollywood, Fla., have died amid sweltering heat and a power outage. Officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into what happened but believe it may be related to the loss of power. The victims were five women and three men who ranged in age from 71 to 99. Meanwhile, as the death toll rises and hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power, President Trump will survey the damage in Florida today.
Moscow on the Potomac
Like many foreign media organizations funded by their governments, Russia Today and Sputnik News have reporters in Washington. Unlike most, they produce English-language stories meant for American audiences. Now the FBI is investigating the two after accusations they were part of a massive Kremlin operation to push last year’s election in Trump’s favor. One former White House correspondent for Sputnik says it “is not a news agency. It’s meant to look like one, but it’s propaganda.”
At UC Berkeley, ‘Free Speech’ Doesn’t Come Free
UC Berkeley is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst when conservative writer Ben Shapiro speaks today at Sproul Plaza, birthplace of the ‘60s free speech movement. After recent violent clashes between far-right and far-left agitators, officials have geared up: They’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on security and lifted a ban on police using pepper spray on protesters. The university is even offering counseling to stressed-out students.
Where Did the Donations Come From?
As the leader of L.A.’s new pro-charter school board, Ref Rodriguez has been at a high point in his political career since being elected board president in July. Now he stands accused of giving $24,000 of his own money, disguised as donations by others, to his 2015 campaign. Rodriguez is facing three felony counts of conspiracy, perjury and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument. In a statement, he defended his intentions.
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- Paradise has seen better days. The Florida Keys are battered, if not entirely bowed.
-- Film director Dee Rees reflects on how her post-World War II drama, “Mudbound,” speaks to America today.
-- Sen. Kamala Harris signs on to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health plan.
CALIFORNIA
-- L.A. has been officially named as host of the 2028 Summer Olympics, but some opponents vow to fight on.
-- Anaheim has declared a state of emergency over the growing homeless community along the Santa Ana River, clearing the way for the removal of hundreds of people.
-- California’s powerful interest groups have long relied on what they could pull off in the final hours of the state’s legislative year. This time, there’s more transparency.
-- Officials have charged former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight’s fiancee and business partner with violating a court order by selling sealed video evidence to TMZ.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Director Darren Aronofsky’s film “mother!” isn’t easily described. Suffice it to say, it looks to blow your mind.
-- The horror movie “It,” adapted from the Stephen King novel, is expected to continue its box-office domination. Even those in the industry are surprised how well it’s doing.
-- After a traumatic on-set accident, actor Dylan O'Brien is back and ready again to prove he's an action hero.
-- Yo-Yo Ma managed to do the impossible at the Hollywood Bowl: hold an audience in rapt attention for nearly three hours.
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
Patrick Swayze was a classically trained dancer who gained movie star status in “Dirty Dancing,” but he didn’t want to be known as the “dance dude” and often spoke of “the loneliness of fame.” On this date in 2009, he died of pancreatic cancer at age 57.
NATION-WORLD
-- Authorities say one student was killed and three others were wounded when a fellow student opened fire Wednesday morning at a high school near Spokane, Wash.
-- “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli’s bail was revoked and he was headed to jail after he offered to pay a $5,000 bounty for a strand of hair from Hillary Clinton.
-- Two Israeli Supreme Court rulings could hurt the governing coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
-- As Myanmar draws condemnation for violence that has driven Rohingya Muslims to flee, leader Aung San Suu Kyi is skipping this week's U.N. General Assembly.
-- NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is in its final hours before it will be destroyed in Saturn’s atmosphere, but it’s still providing scientific data.
BUSINESS
-- Amazon probably wouldn’t get mega-subsidies to create a second North American headquarters in California, but it still might land in SoCal.
-- The startup Bodega learned an important branding lesson, the hard way. Now it’s issued an apology.
SPORTS
-- Former USC running back LenDale White wondered: Without football, what value did he have?
-- Pitcher Yu Darvish had a strong outing against the San Francisco Giants, and the Dodgers breathed a sigh of relief with their second consecutive win after a monster losing streak.
OPINION
-- UC Berkeley is sending mixed messages about freedom of speech.
-- A scholar at Princeton University outlines what to expect if Trump undoes the Iran nuclear deal.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- ABC News reports Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin asked to use an Air Force jet to take him and his wife on their honeymoon in Europe.
-- Bill O’Reilly has some things to say about Trump, Charlottesville and Megyn Kelly, but not about his firing from Fox News Channel. (The Hollywood Reporter)
-- A cinematographer discusses the art of properly lighting black actors’ faces. (Mic)
ONLY IN L.A.
This 1929 Spanish-style hacienda in Brentwood was once owned by Cindy Crawford, as well as Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. So it only makes sense that it has a starring role in the film “Home Again.” But don’t look too closely at the kitchen countertops in the movie: They’re fake.
