Today: New Hope for the ‘Dreamers’

After dinner at the White House, top Democrats say they and President Trump have “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly.” Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

New Hope for the ‘Dreamers’

Another week, another deal between President Trump and the Democrats? House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the two sides reached an agreement to provide legal status for 800,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children that would be part of a border security package. One potential sticking point: “Chuck and Nancy,” as the president called the two last week, say money for Trump’s signature border wall would not be included, a contention White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied. So how does this play to Trump’s base? Breitbart’s headline was simply: “Amnesty Don.”

More Politics

-- Leading Democrats are expressing support for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health insurance effort, while Trump praised but stopped short of endorsing the latest GOP health plan.

-- In a narrow vote, the Senate declined to repeal the authorization that Congress gave for military action after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

-- A survey has found that partisan divisions in the U.S., already at a high point during President Obama’s years in office, have hardened further under Trump.

Tragedy at a Florida Nursing Home

The misery after Hurricane Irma is being compounded with more tragedy. Eight patients at a nursing home in Hollywood, Fla., have died amid sweltering heat and a power outage. Officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into what happened but believe it may be related to the loss of power. The victims were five women and three men who ranged in age from 71 to 99. Meanwhile, as the death toll rises and hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power, President Trump will survey the damage in Florida today.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Trailer homes were destroyed by Hurricane Irma at the Sea Breeze trailer park in Islamorada in the Florida Keys. Trailer homes were destroyed by Hurricane Irma at the Sea Breeze trailer park in Islamorada in the Florida Keys. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Moscow on the Potomac

Like many foreign media organizations funded by their governments, Russia Today and Sputnik News have reporters in Washington. Unlike most, they produce English-language stories meant for American audiences. Now the FBI is investigating the two after accusations they were part of a massive Kremlin operation to push last year’s election in Trump’s favor. One former White House correspondent for Sputnik says it “is not a news agency. It’s meant to look like one, but it’s propaganda.”

At UC Berkeley, ‘Free Speech’ Doesn’t Come Free

UC Berkeley is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst when conservative writer Ben Shapiro speaks today at Sproul Plaza, birthplace of the ‘60s free speech movement. After recent violent clashes between far-right and far-left agitators, officials have geared up: They’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on security and lifted a ban on police using pepper spray on protesters. The university is even offering counseling to stressed-out students.

Where Did the Donations Come From?

As the leader of L.A.’s new pro-charter school board, Ref Rodriguez has been at a high point in his political career since being elected board president in July. Now he stands accused of giving $24,000 of his own money, disguised as donations by others, to his 2015 campaign. Rodriguez is facing three felony counts of conspiracy, perjury and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument. In a statement, he defended his intentions.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Paradise has seen better days. The Florida Keys are battered, if not entirely bowed.

-- Film director Dee Rees reflects on how her post-World War II drama, “Mudbound,” speaks to America today.

-- Sen. Kamala Harris signs on to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health plan.

CALIFORNIA

-- L.A. has been officially named as host of the 2028 Summer Olympics, but some opponents vow to fight on.