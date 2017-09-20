A deadly earthquake in Central Mexico on Tuesday toppled buildings and sent authorities and volunteers scrambling to find survivors in Mexico City and beyond. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

Another Quake Leaves Death and Destruction in Mexico

Apartment blocks swayed. Homes and bridges collapsed. The death toll: over 200 people and rising. Less than two weeks after a deadly temblor struck Mexico, the nation’s capital and central region were hit with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake Tuesday. It came on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 quake that killed thousands in Mexico City. Since then, building standards for new structures have improved, but many old buildings were hard-hit this time in a city that sits on an old lake bed that amplifies the shaking. The death, destruction and terrifying videos also served as a somber reminder to anyone living in earthquake country: Turn that anxiety into action.

Yuri Cortez / AFP/Getty Images Rescuers, firefighters, police officers, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City. Rescuers, firefighters, police officers, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City. (Yuri Cortez / AFP/Getty Images)

Trump’s Rhetorical ‘Fire and Fury’ at the U.N.

President Trump’s first address at the United Nations was at turns fiery and flowery, horrifying his critics, delighting his base. The big headline was his threat “to totally destroy North Korea” if the U.S. “is forced to defend itself or its allies,” along with his mocking of ruler Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man on a suicide mission.” (What will Kim do now? Experts have some thoughts.) Other targets: “loser terrorists” and a “small group of rogue regimes,” including Iran. Beyond the bellicosity, Trump praised U.N. peacekeeping missions and spoke of “immense promise” in the world. And the speech offered the most fleshed-out definition yet of the Trump doctrine, focused on “sovereign” nations acting in their own best interests. You can read and comment on the full text of it here.

No Silence on ‘Sanctuaries’

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has faced legal setbacks in the Trump administration’s push against so-called sanctuary policies, but he’s still on the verbal attack. On Tuesday, he went after California’s “sanctuary state” bill, calling it “unconscionable” and a threat to public safety. Gov. Jerry Brown, who has said he will sign it into law, defended it as “well-balanced” and a reaction to “this kind of xenophobia we see coming out of Washington.” The measure would limit how much information law enforcement officials can share with federal immigration agents.

More Politics

-- Trump and Republican leaders have joined a revived push to roll back the Affordable Care Act, while a bipartisan group of governors is opposing it. Here’s what the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill would do.

-- The White House has named a former NFL player to lead an initiative for historically black colleges.

-- An exercise in civil disobedience to protest Trump’s immigration policy got three congressmen arrested in New York.

Those Costco Onions? Think of Them as Free Kimchi

Costco’s American customers may not know what they’re missing when they buy a hot dog in the food court. In South Korea, the complimentary chopped onions, along with dollops of mustard and ketchup, have become known as “Costco kimchi” and serve as a kind of banchan, or side dish, on their own. So much so, that Costco cafe customers in South Korea consume 20 times the amount of onions as their American counterparts.

Figuring Out L.A. Sports Fans Is Simple: Just Win, Baby

All those empty seats at the Rams’ and Chargers’ home games this NFL season have caused quite the outcry on social media: “What is wrong with the fans in Los Angeles?” Columnist Bill Plaschke says there is nothing wrong with the fans, thank you very much. As L.A. sports history shows, the fans here have the power to effect change by voting with their wallets.

