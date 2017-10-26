Today: The Battle for the GOP’s Soul

As the GOP’s Trumpist wing takes on the establishment, what will happen to the Republican Party and its control on Capitol Hill?

The Battle for the GOP’s Soul

What does it mean to be a Republican these days? As former White House strategist Steven K. Bannon wages a “season of war” against President Trump’s critics in the GOP establishment, the answer to that question could determine whether party retains control of the Senate next year. Some observers see parallels with the tea party movement that cost Republicans seats in 2010 and 2012. Those leading the revolt envision their “economic nationalist” candidates going on to victory and overthrowing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Either way, Sen. Jeff Flake’s surprise decision against seeking reelection this week has shown how the game is changing.

-- What rift? Republicans in Congress are trying to push forward on their priorities despite the daily acrimony.

-- A federal judge in San Francisco refused to block Trump’s order to end government subsidies required by the Affordable Care Act.

-- Two Democrats on Trump’s voter fraud commission say its proceedings lack transparency.

-- Former President George H.W. Bush has apologized in a statement in which his representatives said “he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.”

China’s ‘Chairman of Everything’

President Trump will be traveling to Asia next month, with a key stop in China as the situation with North Korea simmers. In Beijing, he’ll find a newly empowered counterpart in Xi Jinping, who was elevated this week to the level of Mao Tse-tung by having “Xi Jinping Thought” enshrined in the Communist Party constitution. President Xi’s new leadership team, all in their 60s, has no apparent successor, further adding to the speculation that Xi plans to stay in power beyond the end of his second term five years from now.

She Wants Her Toddler Back From Islamic State

In April 2015, Dr. Indira Karakayeva says, her estranged husband kidnapped their infant son and left Russia with him to join Islamic State in Syria. Now, she’s on a desperate quest to bring the child back home. Karakayeva is not alone. Hundreds of Russians, many from the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, are looking for as many as 1,000 children who have been orphaned or abandoned. Relatively few have been found.

Home Run Demolition Derby

When retired Dodgers announcer Vin Scully threw out the first ball in a pregame ceremony with former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, some fans wondered if the game could match that moment. It did and then some in many respects, with eight home runs in 11 innings, and the aroma of two fires near Dodger Stadium for dramatic effect. But when the proverbial smoke had cleared, the Houston Astros tied the World Series with a 7-6 victory and with it, columnist Bill Plaschke writes, the momentum has changed. Game 3 will be Friday in Houston.

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates his two-run home run against the Dodgers in the 11th inning of Game 2. Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates his two-run home run against the Dodgers in the 11th inning of Game 2. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Domino Effect on Rock ’n’ Roll

In the 1950s, music fans found their thrill in “Blueberry Hill” … and in “Ain’t That a Shame,” “I’m Walkin’ ” and “Blue Monday,” to name just a few songs. Fats Domino, who has died at age 89, would influence the Beatles, Elton John, Billy Joel and many others. But unlike some of the other rock ’n’ roll pioneers of his era, the pianist-singer wasn’t a renegade and led a relatively unassuming life in Louisiana, happy to crack a bottle of beer and spend time with his family. Stated simply: Fats Domino put the joy in rock ’n’ roll.

— We asked some die-hard Dodger fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all.

— Columnist David Lazarus reviews the latest Apple Watch, which he says shows potential as a very sweet medical device.

— Villa Paradiso, named by Cary Grant when it was a vacation spot for him, is for sale in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs at $13 million.

