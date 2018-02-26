Today: Who Are L.A.’s Homeless? Not Who You Think

At last count, there were 58,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County. Who are they and what can be done to help them? A new series of Times editorials will be examining the issue and offering solutions. As today's installment in the series explains, contrary to popular belief, most homeless here are not mentally ill or addicted to drugs. It's estimated that more than half don't have a place to live because of economics. It may start with a divorce, a short-term illness or a job loss that might be manageable elsewhere, but not in a place where the cost of housing is shockingly high. The solution: Build more affordable units. But where?