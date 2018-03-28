Today: The Resistance to the ‘Resistance’ Is Here

It's a yes-no question that California officials say could cost the state billions of dollars and a seat in Congress: Are you a U.S. citizen? The Trump administration unveiled its plan to add that citizenship question to the 2020 census for the first time since 1950 (contrary to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' claim). Six former Census Bureau directors had warned that it could discourage participation, even from U.S. citizens. States with large immigrant populations would be the most likely to be undercounted, and those just happen to have Democratic majorities. Can California and other states successfully sue to block the question? That's very much open to debate.