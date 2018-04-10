Today: Trump’s Fixer in a Fix

Few people are as close to President Trump as his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who has compared himself to fictional Hollywood fixer Ray Donovan. So when FBI agents seized computers, tax documents, emails and more from Cohen, it was bound to rile Trump. "It's an attack on our country," the president said. The raids were carried out by FBI agents working with the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, headed by a Trump administration appointee, and said to be based on a referral by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. That prompted Trump to speak for the first time in public of possibly firing Mueller, including his customary threat: "We'll see what happens." The Washington Post reported that Cohen is under investigation for possible bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations.