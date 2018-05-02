Today: Don’t Touch the Water

Yesterday we told you about the challenges of building a border wall in the Rio Grande Valley, but there's another spot that's treacherous in a different way: the New River, whose putrid green water flows north from Mexico's sprawling city of Mexicali into Calexico on the California side and through the Imperial Valley. Though there's already a border fence, it parts for 30 feet to let the river flow. Border Patrol agents dare not touch the water; some even joke about three-eyed fish swimming in it. Yet migrants risk their health and take the plunge to cross. Now there are plans to put a barrier in the river — and improve its water quality.