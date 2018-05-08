Today: Zero Tolerance. Zero Heart?

The message from Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions couldn't have been clearer: Under the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy, everyone who crosses the border illegally will be charged with a crime — and parents are more likely to be separated from their children when detained. "If you don't like that," Sessions said, "then don't smuggle children over our border." The intensified approach is expected to put a strain on the immigration system and invite many legal challenges. Already, Border Patrol agents say they are more closely scrutinizing adults crossing over with children, challenging them to prove they are parents and not smugglers. But migrant advocates argue it's a cruel attempt to stop families from seeking asylum.