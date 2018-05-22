Today: ‘Maximum Pressure,’ Iran Edition

For his first major policy address, America's chief diplomat has made an offer he hopes Iran can't refuse: Comply with a list of demands, such as a full stop to Tehran's enrichment of uranium, limits on its ballistic missile program and an end to supporting militants — or else face new sanctions that will leave the country "battling to keep its economy alive." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on a new global coalition to press suit, but many of those allies just got done unsuccessfully pleading with President Trump not to withdraw the U.S. from the existing nuclear deal. Iran denounced Pompeo's remarks as a call for "regime change."