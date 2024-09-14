Tropical Storm Ileana makes landfall on Mexico’s Sinaloa coast after pounding Los Cabos

This NOAA satellite image shows Tropical Storm Ileana, left, over Mexico at 3:10 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Ileana made landfall on the Mexican coast in Sinaloa state a day after it pounded the resort-studded Los Cabos.

The tropical storm formed Thursday off Mexico’s Pacific coast and was packing winds of of 40 mph as it moved ashore Saturday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. It made landfall near the coastal city of Topolobampo and was located late Saturday about 15 miles south-southeast of Los Mochis.

Forecasters say Ileana will churn over the coastal region of northern Sinaloa during the next several hours and then move over the Gulf of California roughly parallel to the coast Sunday, weakening into a tropical depression.

On Friday, a warning had been in effect for portions of the Baja California peninsula, including Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo.

Juan Manuel Arce Ortega, from Los Cabos Civil Protection, said the municipalities of La Paz and Los Cabos had suspended classes in schools due to the storm.

Authorities prepared 20 temporary shelters in San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, according to Los Cabos Civil Protection.

At the Hacienda Beach Club and Residences in Cabo San Lucas, valet worker Alan Galvan said the rain arrived late Thursday night and has been constant.

“The guests are very calm and already came down for coffee,” Galvan said. “There’s some flights canceled, but everything is OK at the moment.”

The rain remained consistent through Los Cabos on Friday afternoon, with several roads flooded and some resorts stacking up sandbags on their perimeters. Some people were still walking around boat docks with their umbrellas.

“The priority has to be safety, starting with the workers. We always have to check on our colleagues who live in risk areas,” said Lyzzette Liceaga, a tour operator at Los Cabos.