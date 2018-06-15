Today: Did Trump’s Charity Begin and Stay at Home?

A review of the FBI’s actions during the 2016 campaign concludes former FBI Director James B. Comey and others mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and improperly shared information with the public. It also says Comey was not motivated by political bias. Yet, like interpreting an ink blot, Republicans and Democrats have seized on parts of the inspector general’s report to see what they want. On Twitter, Comey called the conclusions “reasonable, even though I disagree with some.” As for Clinton: In response to the report’s note that Comey and other officials improperly used private email for official business, she tweeted, “But my emails.”