Today: Trump’s Divisive Border Policy

The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy has drawn condemnation from an ever-widening group, including some of his Republican allies in Congress and conservative religious leaders. But the response from President Trump and many of his supporters has been one of defiance. On Monday, Trump continued to falsely blame Democrats and defended the policy, which has separated at least 2,000 children from their parents crossing the southern border, by pointing at Europe. “The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility,” he said at the White House, adding, “Not on my watch.” Today, he’ll meet with House Republicans on immigration bills that could address the policy — even though, in this case, he alone could fix it.