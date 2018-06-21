Today: Trump Retreats, but It’s Far From Settled

President Trump rarely backs down in the face of public pressure, but the widespread outcry over painful scenes of children being separated from their migrant parents forced a retreat. He signed an executive order that aims to keep families together, albeit in detention. But that is likely to open a legal battle over the 21-year-old court settlement, known as the Flores agreement, under which the government agreed to hold immigrant minors no longer than 20 days – not nearly long enough for most immigration cases. Nor is it clear how long the order will remain in effect. Officials also have no plans to begin reuniting the more than 2,300 children (nearly 100 of whom are now in the L.A. area) who’ve been forcibly separated from their parents under the six-week policy. Meanwhile, experts say such separations typically leave long-term physical and mental damage.