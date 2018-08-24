Today: Minding Trump's Business

Whether as a private citizen or the president of the United States, Donald Trump has never let the innermost workings of his business be known. But this week, with onetime confidant Michael Cohen’s plea agreement, it’s become clear the Trump Organization’s finances are under the scrutiny of federal prosecutors. Not only that, the squeeze is on some of Trump’s friends, like National Enquirer chief David Pecker, who was reportedly granted immunity to provide evidence in the Cohen case. Pecker’s company is also said to have kept a safe containing documents on damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Trump.