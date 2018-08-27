Today: The Death of a Maverick and Its Aftermath

When Sen. John McCain died Saturday at age 81, tributes poured in from across much of the political spectrum for the man described as “a charmer, a wise guy, an underachiever, a warrior, a hero, a coward, a straight-talker, a shape-shifter and, perhaps more than any label, a maverick.” Amid the accolades at home and abroad, though, his passing has raised the question of whether others will stand up to President Trump, who had a particularly venomous relationship with McCain. The retirement of other GOP critics of Trump, such as Sens. Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, gives more power to senators friendly with the president. In Arizona, the Tuesday primary vote for Flake’s open seat has become a Trumpian hugfest among the Republican candidates.