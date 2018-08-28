Today: The Pariah President

President Trump has upended the usual order in Washington, yet one unprecedented aspect of his term has been particularly striking: being unwelcome at events where a sitting president ordinarily would be expected, such as the funerals of Sen. John McCain and Barbara Bush, the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the championship celebrations of NFL and NBA teams. Trump has used such rejection to appeal to his base, even as he has fanned the flames (see the White House flag controversy). Yet friends and allies say he is also deeply wounded by the snubs, which he views as part of an effort to delegitimize his presidency.