Today: California Bails on Money Bail

Langer’s Deli has been at the southeast corner of Alvarado and 7th streets since 1947, but the property belongs to another family. Now the building is up for sale, listed as a “development opportunity.” Does that mean the No. 19 pastrami sandwich and matzo ball soup are headed for a new location? “I’m not planning on going anywhere whether it's sold or not,” says Norm Langer, chief executive of the old-school deli. “That’s as hard in cement as I can put it.”