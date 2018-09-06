Today: 'Unsung Hero' or 'Gutless' Wonder?

“Gutless” and “treason?” are some of the words President Trump has for an unnamed senior Trump administration official who wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times alleging that officials throughout the administration are working as “unsung heroes” to thwart the president’s “ill-informed,” “impulsive” and “erratic” instincts and “amorality.” The author also says that members of Trump’s Cabinet early on considered and rejected invoking the 25th Amendment to begin a process to remove him from office. Trump reacted angrily to the piece, questioning whether the source existed and demanding that the New York Times “turn him/her over to government at once!” It came just after excerpts released from Bob Woodward’s book “Fear” portrayed “an administrative coup d’etat” and a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch.