Today: 'Deatherism'

With Hurricane Florence hitting the Carolinas, President Trump has provoked widespread outrage by falsely accusing Democrats of inflating Puerto Rico's death toll from hurricanes Maria and Irma last year. Without citing evidence, the president took issue with the U.S. island’s official death toll and claimed that “3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes.” It was the latest example of Trump's instincts to deny accepted reality when he perceives it as criticism and to counter with conspiracy theories. Some observers called it “deatherism,” alluding to Trump’s birtherism campaign against President Obama. “How can you disrespect the dead?” said one woman whose grandfather died in Puerto Rico when his insulin could not be refrigerated. “It's beyond my comprehension.”