Today: The Latest Wave Forecast Is Blue

Will Democrats flip the House? A new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll suggests they have a shot at it. Roughly 3 out of 4 likely voters said they saw their vote this fall as a way to express their views of President Trump, and for many, that view is negative. Particularly striking is how women now favor the Democrats by 28 percentage points, 62% to 34%, and traditionally Republican older voters are skewing Democratic. But given that congressional races are fought district by district, the outcome of the only “poll” that matters on Nov. 6 is far from assured.