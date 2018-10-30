Today: Border Security or Political Ploy?

As big as California is, the state hasn’t been at the center of a election fight with national implications for a while now. Next Tuesday’s midterm election will be different. With at least half a dozen seats up for grabs, or more than a quarter of the 23 that Democrats need to take back the House of Representatives, the spotlight will return to the Golden State. To help you make sense of it all, we’ve put together a voter guide that includes a look at the key House races, the candidates running for statewide office, the 11 propositions on the ballot — and the Orange County moms who’ve become a major political force.