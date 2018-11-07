Races for California House seats that Democrats hoped to flip are still too close to call

Democrat Mike Levin gained an early lead in his bid to capture the seat of outgoing Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of Vista, but all of the most hard-fought California congressional races remained too close to call as election returns rolled in Tuesday night.
The midterm vote had given California, a blue-state afterthought in recent presidential contests, a rare shot at returning to relevance in a national election. In the end, though, television networks declared Democrats had already won control of the House by the time polls closed on the West Coast.
Republicans in California were in danger of losing at least half a dozen House seats in a backlash against President Trump.
The first wave of returns confirmed the easy reelection of the more entrenched incumbents, Democratic and Republican. That included Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), who will lose his perch as House Intelligence Committee chairman once Democrats take control of the chamber.
In one of the more competitive races, early returns showed Levin leading Republican Diane Harkey in the state’s 49th Congressional District, once a GOP stronghold on the coast straddling northern San Diego and southern Orange counties.
From the start of the campaign, Issa’s increasingly diverse district looked like the toughest in California for Republicans to keep in their grasp. Issa barely squeaked to a ninth term in 2016 after years of tormenting President Obama as the House’s point man for investigations.
Issa and fellow Republican Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton had announced their retirements in time to avoid daunting reelection fights. Voters in their districts chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
Issa’s support of the president, who is deeply unpopular in most of coastal California, made the congressman’s reelection a long shot.
Republican leaders, under pressure to steer limited resources into races that appeared winnable, gave up on the district, declining to spend anything to help Harkey in a tough election climate for the party.
Levin, 40, is an environmental attorney and former executive director of the Orange County Democratic Party. He was most recently government affairs chief at FuelCell Energy, an energy storage company.
Levin was one of the nation’s few Democratic congressional candidates to advertise his support for action to fight climate change. He backs single-payer healthcare, a $15 federal minimum wage, an assault-weapons ban and free tuition at community colleges.
The potential loss of Issa’s district is a substantial blow to Republicans, who before Tuesday held just 14 of California’s 53 House seats.
All of California’s vulnerable House incumbents in the midterm were Republicans caught in a Trump undertow: Reps. Jeff Denham in the 10th Congressional District in the Modesto area; Steve Knight in the 25th, centered on Santa Clarita; Mimi Walters in the 45th in the Irvine area; and Dana Rohrabacher in the 48th, which spans coastal Orange County.
Early returns showed all of them in tight races.
“It’s going to be a little while before we go to sleep,” Walters told supporters at her election-night gathering in Irvine.
All of the Republicans were heavily outspent by Democrats, who benefited from a surge of support from donors hostile to Trump.
They were also hobbled by their party’s combative, racially tinged politics under Trump, which plays well in some conservative states but can destroy Republican candidacies in the moderate suburbs of California.
“The fact of the matter is the elected leaders who control Washington speak to issues that resonate in a lot of places in the country,” said Jim Brulte, chairman of the California Republican Party. “They don’t particularly resonate in New York or California or New Jersey or Illinois.”
Republicans’ declining fortunes in California, he added, are tied directly to the growing populations of Latinos and Asian Americans over the last few decades in the state that vaulted Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan to the presidency. Just 24% of California voters are now Republican.
“The decline in Republican registration, which began 22 years ago, has been steady, and it’s paralleled exactly the decline in the white population,” Brulte said.
In the fiercely contested race to succeed Royce in a district that includes Fullerton, Yorba Linda and Diamond Bar, the GOP candidate, former state Assemblywoman Young Kim, was counting on strong support from Asian Americans.
“I don’t take any community for granted, especially if this election is going to be decided by a few votes,” Kim, a South Korean immigrant, said on one of her last door-knocking excursions in a heavily Korean neighborhood of Fullerton.
Nearly a third of the district’s residents are Asian American; a third are Latino.
Kim’s rival, Democrat Gil Cisneros, is an education philanthropist who was a manager at Frito-Lay when he and his wife hit a $266-million lottery jackpot in 2010.
Like other Democrats vying for California congressional seats held by Republicans, Cisneros tried to appeal to moderates, in his case by emphasizing his Navy service. In northern suburbs of Los Angeles, Knight’s Democratic challenger, Katie Hill, called for tax cuts and tougher border security.
In a storm of attack ads, Democrats hammered some of the Republicans, most visibly Kim and Walters, for backing Trump’s agenda on taxes and healthcare.
Democrats avoided talk of Trump in some districts, like Knight’s in the northern L.A. suburbs, lest they offend blue-collar voters who support the president.
Republicans, in turn, warned Californians that the Democrats would back a government takeover of healthcare and pass astronomical tax hikes that could tank the economy.
Republicans tried to brave the foul election climate in California by pushing Proposition 6, which would repeal a new state tax increase on gasoline. Kim, Harkey and Walters all attended anti-gas-tax rallies over the last few days. The proposition was faltering in early returns.
Times staff writers Victoria Kim, Christine Mai-Duc, Joe Mozingo, Maya Sweedler, Jazmine Ulloa and Ralph Vartabedian contributed to this report.
10:25 p.m.: This article was updated to include the reelection of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare).
This article was originally published at 10 p.m.