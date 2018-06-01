Trump's North Korea summit comes together, even as relations with U.S. allies fall apart

Tuesday brings the California primary and the answers to questions that have obsessed the political world for weeks: Will the state’s top-two primary system end up shutting out either party from key races? Will California ease Democrats’ path to a House majority or complicate it? Will anyone seriously challenge the favorites for governor and senator, Gavin Newsom and Dianne Feinstein? Our special page for the primary is the place to go for the most thorough and up-to-the-minute answers to those and other questions about California politics. Don’t miss it.