Here's everything Donald Trump has tweeted since he became president

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices rising — or falling — and galvanize the American public.
How will Donald Trump use this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief?
Here’s everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States, plus links to more coverage on each topic. We’ll be keeping it updated.
— Alex Wigglesworth
Feb. 6
Feb. 5
Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017
Trump’s attack on U.S. District Court Judge James Robart enters its second day, as an appeals court denies a request from the Trump administration to immediately reinstate the president’s executive order barring visa applicants from seven countries.
Robart had two days before issued a temporary restraining order suspending the travel ban in response to a lawsuit arguing it is unconstitutional because it amounts to religious discrimination.
Democrats express dismay at Trump’s comments, saying they suggest the president doesn’t respect the independence of the judiciary.
Feb. 4
Trump targets U.S. District Court Judge James Robart, who hours before had issued a temporary restraining order suspending the enforcement of Trump’s executive order barring visa applicants from seven countries.
Robart’s ruling, effective nationwide, comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota. The suit argues that the executive order amounts to religious discrimination against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
The White House says it will appeal Robart’s order, and also seeks an emergency stay against it. In the meantime, the Department of Homeland Security suspends “any and all actions” related to the travel ban.
Trump’s tweets, particularly his use of the term “so-called judge,” spark a barrage of responses.
Far from a liberal reformer, Robart was appointed by George W. Bush and is known for his conservative legal views. Friends say he’s unlikely to be swayed by Trump’s comments.
Trump continues his attack on U.S. District Court Judge James Robart, who had issued a temporary restraining order suspending the enforcement of Trump’s executive order barring visa applicants from seven countries.
The president again uses the word “ban,” four days after the White House insists the term “misrepresents” Trump’s executive order and demands that reporters stop using it.
In the interview, Trump calls California “out of control” and threatens to withhold federal funding to the state if it votes to declare itself a sanctuary state.
Feb. 3
It’s another shot fired in a war of words between Trump and the former governor of California, who replaced Trump as host of “The Apprentice” after Trump won the presidency.
At an appearance the day before at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump had requested prayers for Schwarzenegger, calling his takeover of the reality television show “a total disaster” and saying that “the ratings went down the tubes.” In response, Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and suggested that he and Trump switch jobs.
Later in the day, the Trump administration imposes economic sanctions on Iran as punishment for the country’s ballistic missile test and its support for militant groups in regional conflicts.
The penalties, which target 25 Iranian companies and individuals, appear calibrated to increase pressure on Iran without jeopardizing the landmark nuclear deal negotiated under the Obama administration, or creating a new international crisis.
After Trump’s election, Obama had warned of imposing new U.S. sanctions on Iran while it remains in compliance with the deal, saying that doing so would open a rift with the other major signatories — Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.
Trump thanks Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after Turnbull refutes a Washington Post report describing a phone call between the two leaders as a heated exchange.
In comments to Australian media, Turnbull denies that Trump hung up on him and characterizes their conversation as “courteous.”
Turnbull also reportedly says that Trump has committed to honoring a deal for the U.S. to accept some 1,250 refugees from Australia’s offshore detention centers, even though Trump had taken to Twitter to ridicule the arrangement two days before.
At the meeting, Trump vows that major reductions in financial regulations are coming — and signals his intention to rely on Wall Street for advice on the matter.
Trump might be referring to violent protesters who shut down a speech that Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to give at UC Berkeley two days before. School officials blamed the violence on “black block agitators,” self-described anarchists or antifascists who attach themselves to peaceful protests but are intent on causing damage, though there’s no evidence to suggest they are paid for their time.
Trump’s tweet also comes as protests against his travel ban continue throughout the country. Those are largely peaceful and incident-free.
It’s not the first time Trump has blamed “professional” or “paid” protesters for demonstrations against his presidency. He made similar claims in response to a near-riot that prompted the cancellation of a rally along his campaign trail, as well as demonstrations that erupted nationwide after his election. The theory that powerful leftists were conspiring to disrupt Trump’s inauguration by hiring professional agitators was also advanced by some conservative outlets, including Breitbart News, in the days leading up to the ceremony.
More coverage
- UC Berkeley blames violent ‘black bloc’ protesters for ‘unprecedented invasion’
- Protests against Trump’s ban on certain immigrants continue across the country
- Only in New York: Bodega owners strike to protest travel ban
- All in a day’s Trump rally: sneering, sarcasm, protests
- As thousands protest his election, Trump tweets that they ‘have passion for our great country’
- In an age of ‘alternative facts,’ a massacre of schoolchildren is called a hoax
Trump comments on an attempted terrorist attack in Paris in which soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shoot an attacker who lunged at them with a machete. The suspect is identified as an Egyptian man who had been living in the United Arab Emirates before traveling to Paris on a tourist visa. Neither Egypt nor the United Arab Emirates is among the countries whose citizens are banned from traveling to the U.S. under Trump’s executive order.
Trump has suggested slapping new tariffs on Chinese and Mexican goods. He’s also appeared to be considering a proposal by House Republicans for a border adjustment tax, under which exports from the United States would be tax-exempt, but imports would be taxed at the border.
Some economists say that imposing tariffs on imports broadly would raise prices for American consumers and cause significant problems for global production systems, eventually slowing corporate sales, investments and hiring.
Feb. 2
Trump responds to violent protesters who shut down a speech that conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to give at UC Berkeley the night before. University leaders had staunchly defended the appearance despite hundreds of requests to ban Yiannopoulos.
Legal experts say presidents have no authority to cut off federal funds for alleged violations of the 1st Amendment. If such cuts were made, they’d be acutely felt: the University of California each year receives $9 billion in federal funds for research, education and healthcare.
In a largely party-line vote, Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil chief executive, wins Senate approval by 56 to 43 and is sworn in hours later. Only three Democrats and one independent cross party lines to join Senate Republicans, a sign of how divisive his nomination has been.
Trump makes an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to witness the return of the remains of a Navy SEAL killed in a raid in Yemen, the first known casualty of an operation Trump ordered.
Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, died during a raid on a compound used by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the terrorist group’s Yemen-based offshoot.
Trump repeats comments made a day earlier by national security advisor Michael Flynn.
The president has variously promised to dismantle or revise the 2015 deal, which curbed Iran's ability to build or acquire nuclear weapons for at least a decade in exchange for an easing of sanctions on its trade, finances and oil industry.
While the U.S. did not give Iran $150 billion under the agreement, Iran did receive access to an estimated $100 to $150 billion of its own money that had been frozen in international accounts.
In November, then-CIA Director John Brennan issued a rare public warning against scrapping the deal, saying that doing so would be “disastrous.”
Citing a Reuters report that Samsung is considering building a U.S. factory, the linked article contains this takeaway:
“Companies can grab headlines with news of even considering bringing production to the U.S., and the Trump White House benefits from the ability to take credit. These moves may not add up to significant job growth, but it's hard to beat the PR.”
Feb. 1
Trump takes aim at an agreement made late last year by former President Obama for the United States to take in some 1,250 refugees, whom Australia refuses to accept, from offshore detention centers.
Some label the tweet political humiliation: It comes after a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in which, The Washington Post reports, Trump accuses Australia of trying to export the next Boston bombers to America before abruptly hanging up. Trump later refutes the report, and Turnbull describes their conversation as “courteous.”
Earlier in the day, White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn says the U.S. has put Iran “on notice” for carrying out a medium-range ballistic missile test and attacks by proxy forces on a Saudi frigate. His cryptic comment appears to signal the Trump administration is taking a tougher stance on Iran than its predecessor.
The missile test took place a day after Iran vowed to retaliate against Trump’s executive order limiting immigration for citizens of seven countries, including Iran. It’s not clear whether the two events are linked, but one analyst called the timing “suspect.”
The dispute over the language comes after Trump describes the policy as a “ban” in a tweet sent on Monday, then the White House the next day insists that the word is verboten and chastises reporters for using it. Trump again uses the word “ban” when referring to the policy in a tweet sent three days later.
Jan. 31
Trump responds to an emotional rally on the steps of the Supreme Court in which Democratic lawmakers protest the refugee and travel ban.
This comes as Democratic lawmakers temporarily stop the clock on Rex Tillerson’s nomination for secretary of State, prevent votes on Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) as Health and Human Services secretary and Steve Mnuchin as secretary of Treasury by staging a walkout at the Senate Finance Committee and force a delay of the vote on Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as attorney general.
(The next day, the Senate confirms Tillerson and the Senate Judiciary Committee approves Sessions’ nomination, though all the panel's Democrats vote against it. Also, Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee vote to recommend the nominations of Tom Price and Steve Mnuchin after changing rules to allow for the process to go forward in the absence of Democratic lawmakers.)
Trump nominates federal Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Antonin Scalia. He casts his decision as another campaign promise kept.
Jan. 30
Trump responds to outrage over his executive order banning refugees and immigrants from certain countries after reports that it came as a surprise even to the agencies tasked with implementing it, causing chaos at airports across the country. He instead blames the havoc on protests against the order.
The statistics Trump cites represent only the number of people who arrived in the U.S. from other countries and were prevented from entering in the first 24 hours after the order went into effect. (An additional 173 travelers were stopped from boarding flights to the U.S. within the same time period, a Homeland Security official said in a statement.)
The total number of people detained after the first 24 hours is unclear, as federal officials initially refused requests to provide official statistics. A week later, the State Department estimates that 60,000 visas were canceled as a result of the order. In addition, calculations by the Los Angeles Times have found that up to 8 million people in the U.S. illegally could be considered priorities for deportation under the order.
More coverage
- Protesters block LAX traffic, face off with police as they rally against Trump’s travel ban
- Some criticize anti-Trump protesters for jamming LAX and causing missed flights
- Hundreds of travelers were caught in limbo over rushed visa ban
- Analysis: Trump’s early missteps threaten impressions of presidential competence
- Despite heavy secrecy, portraits emerging of those detained at LAX under Trump order
- Not just ‘bad hombres’: Trump is targeting up to 8 million people for deportation
Notably, Trump uses the word “ban.” The next day, the White House adamantly insists that the term is verboten. “This is not a ban,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tells reporters in a fiery news briefing. “When we use words like ‘travel ban,’” he says later, “that misrepresents what it is.”
More coverage
- White House tries to ban the word ‘ban,’ hours after president uses it himself
- Trump administration signals that some bans on U.S. entry could be extended indefinitely
Trump unveils his pick in a prime-time, televised White House ceremony.
More coverage
A photo taken after Trump signs an executive order requiring that federal agencies scrap two existing regulations for every new one adopted.
In response to a letter acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates sent to the Department of Justice questioning the legality of Trump’s travel ban and announcing the Justice Department wouldn’t defend it in court, Trump portrays the statement as part of a partisan move against him. Hours later, Yates is fired.
More coverage
- Trump fires acting attorney general for refusing to defend legality of his refugee ban
- Read the letter acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates sent to Justice Department lawyers before she was fired
Jan. 29
Trump’s executive order provides an exception for “religious minorities,” a category that could include Christians fleeing largely Muslim countries as well as other groups including Yazidis and Bahais that face persecution in the Mideast.
Citing the confusion that erupted at U.S. airports in the wake of Trump’s executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven countries, the statement from Sens. McCain and Graham says that the order “was not properly vetted.”
In the statement, Trump says the executive order is “not about religion” and “not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.”
His order bans visa applicants from seven majority-Muslim countries while providing an exception for “religious minorities.”
Jan. 28
It's not the first time Trump has raised similar claims. But while the New York Times did publish an open letter to subscribers questioning whether the paper and other news outlets had underestimated Trump's support, it did not apologize or label its own coverage bad. The outlet also says its online audience grew during the election.
Jan. 27
Phillips created an app that helps Americans report perceived voter fraud and Trump has boasted that he’s a guru on the issue. But Phillips appears to be registered to vote in three states: Alabama, Mississippi and Texas, according to the Associated Press.
The same day, Trump and Mexican President Peña Nieto speak on the phone and agree to work out their differences, according to statements from both presidential press offices. The two also agree for the time being “not to speak publicly about this controversial theme,” says the statement from the Mexican president’s office, apparently alluding to the dispute about payment for the wall.
The March for Life is typically the largest conservative demonstration of the year, a gathering held to rally opposition against the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling in 1973, which defined women’s legal right to abort a pregnancy.
Trump makes for a somewhat unlikely champion — he described himself in a 1999 television interview as “very pro-choice” despite hating abortion — but he appears intent on proving his later-in-life embrace of the anti-abortion cause.
Trump manages to offend some of his Jewish supporters by issuing a statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day that omits mention of Jewish victims.
It’s also the same day he signs an executive order suspending the nation’s refugee program and blocking visa applicants from seven countries, which the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society calls “incredibly offensive.”
Vice President Mike Pence conducts a ceremonial swearing-in of Defense Secretary James Mattis during Trump's first visit to the Pentagon since his inauguration.
After the swearing-in, Trump announces two executive orders. One instructs the Pentagon to carry out a top-to-bottom review of the nation’s military and draw up plans for improvements. The second temporarily halts the nation's refugee program and blocks visa applicants from seven countries that the administration considers of major terrorism concern.
Jan. 26
The tweet comes as Manning, the Army private convicted of leaking thousands of classified reports to WikiLeaks, pens an editorial for The Guardian in which she writes that Obama’s legacy consists of “very few permanent accomplishments” because the former president wasn’t bold enough.
Nine days earlier, Obama had reduced Manning’s 35-year prison sentence to the nearly seven years she has served.
Hours later, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancels his planned meeting with Trump, citing disagreements about who would pay for construction of the wall. Nieto announces the decision in a tweet.
The incident sparks concern that Mexico or the United States will pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which could prove costly for the economically intertwined countries.
More coverage
The day before, Trump had signed an executive order designating so-called sanctuary cities — municipalities that defy federal immigration laws — as ineligible to receive federal grants. California officials appear ready to fight the order.
Jan. 25
Trump misses a crucial fact: It’s not illegal to be registered to vote in multiple states.
In fact, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, is registered in more than one state. The same is true for some of the president’s senior officials, including his pick to lead the Treasury Department, Steven Mnuchin, along with senior advisor Stephen K. Bannon and Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
It is a felony to cast ballots in more than one state — yet it rarely happens.
Trump eventually moves up the announcement by two days, to Tuesday, amid the continued fallout from the executive action he signed temporarily banning refugee admissions from some countries.
Trump signs executive orders to start construction of a border wall, expand authority to deport thousands, increase the number of detention cells and punish cities and states that refuse to cooperate.
Jan. 24
The photo appears to be a rebuke of reports that the crowd at Trump's inauguration was smaller than that at Obama’s.
The day after the ceremony, Press Secretary Sean Spicer had accused the media of reporting incorrect information about the size of the crowds and insisted, improbably, that it was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration.
At the meeting, Trump tells leaders of the country's largest automakers that he will curtail "unnecessary" environmental regulations and make it easier to build plants in the U.S., changes that he expects will shore up the manufacturing jobs he repeatedly promised to voters on the campaign trail.
Trump moves to revive oil pipeline projects that were blocked by Obama. He says he’ll demand the Keystone Pipeline be built using American steel.
The numbers come from Chicago Tribune data used in a news story about violence in the city so far this year.
But Trump’s “I will send in the Feds!” remark creates confusion in Chicago, where even police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he had “no idea what he is talking about.”
Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN - public is smart!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
Jan. 23
Later in the day, Trump withdraws from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free-trade agreement that the Obama administration had painstakingly negotiated but that had been moribund for the last year after losing political support. Trump confirms that he will be pursuing bilateral trade talks instead of multiparty deals.
Jan. 22
Trump dismissively responds to massive protests that grew out of opposition to his election, including a Women’s March on Washington that drew an estimated half a million people and similar rallies in 673 “sister” cities across the U.S. and around the world.
Though he acknowledges in a follow-up message the marchers’ right to demonstrate, Trump’s comment contributes to the unapologetically aggressive tone his White House sets in its first days.
While Trump’s inauguration did score more viewers than Obama’s second inaugural in 2013, which averaged 20.6 million, ratings for inauguration ceremonies are higher in years when a new president is sworn in. Obama’s first swearing-in ceremony in 2009 was watched by 37.8 million people.
Jan. 21
Trump refers to a speech at CIA headquarters in which he blamed the media for falsely reporting crowd sizes at his inauguration to be smaller than they were, and for ginning up his fight with the intelligence community, though he had, a week earlier, compared agents’ tactics to those of the Nazis while accusing them of leaking an unsubstantiated report about him.
Jan. 20
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
His tweets echo his inaugural address, which he uses to craft the same vision of a devastated, decayed America that he presented when he accepted his nomination. He emphasizes a country under siege from problems that he vows to swiftly solve. Some analysts note that the address appears to speak chiefly to the 46% of Americans who voted for Trump, rather than attempting to unite the country as a whole.
Trump continues to use the phrase “America First,” which has an anti-Semitic and isolationist history going back to the years before the U.S. entry into World War II, when a broad-based coalition of politicians and business leaders came together to oppose U.S. involvement in the war in a movement marred by anti-Semitic and pro-fascist rhetoric.
