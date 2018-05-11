As Californians shed their political party labels, independent voters are close to outnumbering Republicans

Still, the state's last Republican governor has embarked on an effort that acknowledges the extent of the problem. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who famously told his own state party in 2007 that it was "dying at the box office," has teamed up with a small group of Republicans to promote candidates who can sell a different message to voters. One of the group's leaders, Yucca Valley Assemblyman Chad Mayes, said in March the group is looking to help "rational Republicans and centrists" win office in California.