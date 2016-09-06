Essential Politics: The campaign (really) begins

We’ve reached the unofficial, legit, no-bones-about-it start of the campaign season. Donald Trump over the weekend told congregants in a black church in Detroit, “I'm here today to learn,” and reporters who travel to cover Hillary Clinton have finally joined the candidate on a campaign plane.

Essential Politics, your guide to what's to come over the next 62 days and beyond.

A TALE OF THREE STATES

Cathleen Decker details how Trump and Clinton supporters are seldom near each other in much of the country. The Republican dominates rural, white America; the Democrat overwhelmingly wins the cities with their higher minority populations. But in the suburbs north and west of Philadelphia, the two sides collide and will be major factors in who wins the general election.

Perhaps no swing state is as significant as Ohio, where Decker details a Labor Day push from each candidate in the Buckeye State that exemplified their strategies. Much as Clinton might prefer to spend more time detailing policy positions and crafting a more positive image for herself, the swiftest route to the presidency may be in making the election a referendum on Trump, who many voters believe does not have the background or temperament to serve as president, she writes.

Finally, Mark Z. Barabak takes readers to Georgia with a vivid look. Until this summer, a black voter in Atlanta didn't matter much in the race for president, he writes. Georgia was as Republican red as its famous clay soil, having backed the GOP nominee in seven of the last eight presidential contests, including the last five in a row.

But now, Clinton is considering a serious run at Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. That’s a measure of Trump’s weakness and of long-term shifts in the politics of states along the southeastern coast. It’s an effort that carries little risk and long-term benefits that could be substantial.

FUNDRAISERS GALORE

Clinton is returning to California for a series of fundraisers.

She starts in San Francisco on Sept. 12 with a concert at The Masonic starring k.d. lang and Lizz Wright. Tickets start at $250 and go up to $50,000 for “chairs” who give that much or raise $100,000 and can attend a reception with “exclusive performance by special guest” and a “commemorative keepsake.”

A Beverly Hills lunch on Sept. 13 featuring Lionel Richie costs a $5,000 donation at the low end and goes up to raising $50,000 to get preferred seating and a photo with the candidate.

Later that night, at the Beverly Hills home of Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, anyone giving $100,000 per couple can attend an “Intimate Dinner with Hillary.” Other chairs listed on an invitation include Jane and Michael Eisner, Kevin and Russell Goldsmith and Edgar Sargsyan.

“All levels will reach capacity quickly,” one fundraiser wrote in an email, obtained by The Times, to potential donors.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine will raise money at a Latinos for Hillary event at actress Eva Longoria’s home in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. Tickets range from $10,000 to $100,000.

Kaine also will appear at an afternoon “conversation” Sept. 20. Donation suggestions range from a $2,700 “champion” to being a $27,000 co-host who gets a reception with the Virginian. It is hosted by Jay Sures, head of United Talent Agency.

The Times also obtained an invitation to an event Friday evening featuring top Clinton aide Capricia Marshall, the former U.S. Chief of Protocol. The event is at the home of Victoria Jackson and is co-hosted by Gloria Steinem. Donations start at $1,000 per person.

THE INSIDE STORY OF CALIFORNIA’S CLIMATE BATTLE

When the last month of California’s legislative session began, new steps for fighting climate change appeared to be dead in the water. Weeks later, they were approved by lawmakers and poised to become law.

Chris Megerian and Melanie Mason detail the inside story of how the proposals went from a political longshot to a surprise victory, and how an insurgent campaign reframed the volatile debate over climate change in California. Gov. Jerry Brown has promised to sign the legislation, which would cement the state’s policies for fighting global warming for years to come.

The Times has been covering the issue in-depth for two years. Click here for full coverage, including profiles of major players, analysis of key policy questions and details on California’s role in the global debate.

ISSA’S CHOICE FOR SENATE

Vista Republican Rep. Darrell Issa has relished the role as congressional Republicans’ arch nemesis of the Obama administration, but he is laying down his partisan sword when it comes to California’s U.S. Senate race. Phil Willon reports that Issa said he is backing Rep. Loretta Sanchez because, despite the differences on most issues facing this nation, the Orange County Democrat has a depth of expertise on the military and world affairs that is critical for national security. Last week, the two joined a bipartisan congressional delegation that toured military installations and defense contractors in San Diego. The visit attracted ample local news coverage, a major bonus for Sanchez and Issa, both of whom face tough elections in November.