Essential Politics: A tightened race and a lot of undecided voters

Democrats might have wished for Hillary Clinton’s big, post-convention lead to last right through election day, but that was never likely.

Instead, like almost all convention bounces — why else would we call them by that name? — Clinton’s came back down to earth. The result has the race pretty much back to where it was at the start of the summer, with one big difference.

GROUNDHOG DAY?

Go back to June 1, before FBI Director James B. Comey sharply criticized Clinton for her handling of classified information while secretary of State, before Clinton and Donald Trump named their running mates, before the two party conventions and millions of dollars of TV ads: Clinton led Trump by about 5 percentage points in polling averages.

That’s where the race stands once again and has all this past week.

So does that mean that the entire summer’s worth of campaigning — all those headlines, all that rushing around — went for naught?

No.

One thing has changed hugely: the clock.

On June 1, Trump had five months in which to find a way to catch up with Clinton. Now he has 59 days.

The Clinton campaign has used the past three months to try to close off routes that Trump might have been able to take. Several states, most notably Virginia and Colorado, now seem out of Trump’s reach. He trails in Pennsylvania, a key battleground, largely because of his problems with college-educated, suburban white voters, reports Cathy Decker.

That same dynamic has Democrats considering a serious effort to win Georgia, something they haven’t done since 1992, writes Mark Barabak. Bill Clinton, who was the last Democrat to carry the state, is a big advocate of making a renewed push there, which would require a major effort to register and turn out black voters.

But Trump still has potential advantages: After two terms of a Democrat in the White House, voters’ customary desire for change would normally make the Republican nominee at least a small favorite. He has rock-solid support from his core backers.

And, as I wrote earlier this week in an analysis of polling data, a lot of voters remain up for grabs.

The number of voters who remain undecided between the two major party candidates — about one in five — and the even larger number of people whose support for a chosen candidate remains soft mean that the race will remain up for grabs at least through the first presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 26.

DON’T FORGET THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

As our interactive electoral map shows, Clinton currently leads in more than enough states to secure the White House. But if the race tightens further, some of those states could begin to change.

Winning requires 270 electoral votes. How to get there? We’ve updated the map with our best estimates. Now you get to play political strategist and try out as many scenarios as you like.

FOLLOW OUR TRACKING POLL

The USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times tracking poll has been tracing Trump’s and Clinton’s trajectories since early summer.

The poll shows a tighter race than many other surveys. Why is it different? Here are several of the reasons. and here’s what the poll tells us about Trump’s potential path forward.

WHAT ABOUT THIRD PARTIES?

With all those uncertain voters, and two major-party candidates who remain deeply unpopular, one might think that this year would provide a great opportunity for a third party.

So far, it’s an opportunity lost.

The Libertarian candidate, Gary Johnson, has been getting about 9% support in polls all summer. That’s well short of the 15% threshold for participating in the debates. And, unfortunately for Johnson, the fact that about a third of his backers are under 30 isn’t a good sign — young people are less reliable voters than their elders, particularly in the absence of a well-funded get-out-the-vote effort.

Thursday, Johnson hurt himself further by blanking out when asked in a televised interview about Aleppo, the Syrian city that’s been at the center of that country’s civil war and humanitarian crisis.