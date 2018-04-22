Giants' Brandon Belt works a record-breaking 21-pitch at-bat against Angels

Mike Scioscia had seen Jaime Barria pitch only once in the major leagues before Sunday, a five-inning, one-run, one-hit effort in an April 11 win over Texas, but the Angels manager was struck by the 21-year-old right-hander's mental toughness.
"He's not the finished product, but you have to love his poise, you have to love his moxie on the mound," Scioscia said before Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants in Angel Stadium. "He's not intimidated by any situation. He's gonna make his pitches."
And then some.
After giving up a leadoff single to Joe Panik in the first inning on Sunday, Barria got ahead of Brandon Belt with a 1-and-2 count. Belt then started fouling off pitches, producing an epic at-bat that seemed like it would never end.
Barria and Belt battled it out for a 21-pitch at-bat in which Belt fouled off 16 two-strike pitches. The at-bat took 12 minutes and set a major league record for pitches in an at-bat, breaking the previous mark of 20 set by Houston's Ricky Gutierrez against Cleveland's Bartolo Colon on June 26, 1998.
The at-bat ended with a fly out to right field. Barria then gave up a single to Andrew McCutchen and an infield single to Buster Posey to load the bases. When his pitch count reached 40, reliever Blake Parker began warming in the bullpen.
But Barria got Evan Longoria to pop out to the catcher and Pablo Sandoval to pop out to the shortstop, completing a 28-minute half-inning in which Barria threw 49 pitches without allowing a run. Barria then needed only 13 pitches to retire the side in order in the second inning.
Barria was pulled from the game after the Giants loaded the bases with no outs in the third on singles by Panik and Belt, and a walk by McCutchen. Barria's final pitch count was 77. Was replaced by Noe Ramirez.