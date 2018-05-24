Mike Trout and Albert Pujols homer in Angels' 8-1 win over Blue Jays

Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each hit solo home runs, Shohei Ohtani doubled twice and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Thursday.
Nick Tropeano (2-3) pitched a season-high 7⅓ innings to snap a five-start winless streak.
Ohtani also walked twice and scored two runs. Martin Maldonado had two hits and three RBIs.
The Angels scored more than three runs for the third time in their last 12 games and posted their biggest output since an 8-0 win at Colorado on May 9.
Tropeano (2-3) allowed one run and four hits, walked a season-low one and struck out six. The victory was his first since April 12 at Kansas City.
Trout's 15th home run was a leadoff drive in the fifth that bounced off the top of the left field wall and went out. It came off Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (2-5), who lost his fourth straight decision.
Pujols connected off right-hander Deck McGuire in the ninth, his seventh.
Estrada allowed four runs and seven hits in 4⅓ innings as the Blue Jays lost for the 14th time in their last 18 home games, including eight of the past nine. Toronto has lost seven straight series, its longest streak since April 2017.
The Angels are 16-5 on the road, the best record in the major leagues.
Toronto's lone run came in the sixth on outfielder Dwight Smith Jr.'s first career home run.