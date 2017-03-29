Spring training: Angels 8, Milwaukee 6

The Angels closed out spring training with a Cactus League-best record of 19-13 after an 8-6 victory over Milwaukee at Maryvale Baseball Park on Wednesday.

AT THE PLATE: With two outs and two runners on in the first inning, catcher Carlos Perez doubled, center fielder Eric Young Jr. tripled and designated hitter Dustin Ackley singled to produce four runs. … In the sixth inning, C.J. Cron hit a leadoff home run, Jefry Marte hit a double and Ackley had a run-scoring single. Minor league outfielder Ryan LaMarre hit a pinch-hit two-run home run to center field, capping the club’s scoring.

ON THE MOUND: In relief of starter Matt Shoemaker, left-hander Jose Alvarez gave up three hits and two runs in one inning. … Right-hander Jose Valdez gave up two hits and a run in one inning. … Right-hander Austin Adams struck out one Brewer in a perfect inning. … The Angels gave up 15 hits.

EXTRA BASES: Cron, playing first base, had a line drive bounce off his glove in the first inning. He was not charged with an error. … Shoemaker picked off Eric Thames at first base later in the inning. … Ben Revere stole his fifth base of the spring. … Cliff Pennington and minor league outfielder Ramon Flores, an ex-Brewer, each stole their second base of the spring.

UP NEXT: Dodgers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Angel Stadium. TV: KCOP. Radio: 830.

