A’s power way past Jack Kochanowicz and the Angels

Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz reacts after walking Oakland’s Max Schuemann with the bases loaded during the fourth inning Saturday.

Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer, Lawrence Butler had a bases-clearing double and the Oakland Athletics beat the Angels 8-2 on Saturday.

The A’s have won five of seven and are on a franchise-long eight-game home winning streak against the Angels, with an announced crowd of 14,574 in attendance at the Coliseum.

Athletics starter Mitch Spence (6-6) pitched into the sixth and held the Angels to two runs.

Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz (0-2), making his second career start, pitched an inning longer than in his debut. He gave up seven runs in four innings.

Rooker hit his 22nd homer of the season to give the A’s a 3-0 lead four batters into the game. Rooker is batting nearly .480 in July.

Butler cleared the bases with two outs in the fourth inning with a line drive to right that made it 7-1. The rookie has 22 RBIs in his last 14 games, entering the game second in the league in RBIs in July. Butler and Miguel Andujar each had three hits.

First baseman Nolan Schanuel left after his at-bat in the third inning because of tightness in his left calf. … Outfielder Mike Trout (knee) is expected to face live pitching at the team’s spring training facility in Arizona before beginning a rehabilitation assignment at triple-A Salt Lake City on Monday. He could possibly rejoin the team Thursday, manager Ron Washington said. … Right-hander Griffin Canning (elbow) is day-to-day after leaving Friday’s start in the fourth inning as a precaution. … Third baseman Luis Rengifo (wrist) was expected to do live hitting off a tee.

Up next

Right-hander Joey Estes (4-4, 5.29 ERA) is set to pitch for the A’s against right-hander Carslon Fulmer (0-2, 3.45 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.