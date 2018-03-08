Dodgers beat the Angels

ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw pitched three scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two walks and striking out two. After falling behind in the count 3-0, he retired Justin Upton on a pop-out with the bases loaded to end the third inning. Brock Stewart gave up one run in two innings. For the Angels, Garrett Richards struck out seven in his four-inning start. He gave up only two hits, back to back in the second. Other than that, he retired all 12 Dodgers he faced. Reliever Jim Johnson pitched a 1-2-3 inning for the Angels against his former team. John Lamb gave up three runs and two homers in his two innings.