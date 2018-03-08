The Dodgers beat the Angels 4-2 on Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Dodgers are 7-6 and Angels are 6-6 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Logan Forsythe had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Dodgers. Forsythe is 7 for 14 with six RBIs this spring. Teammate Andrew Toles also homered. Both Forsythe and Toles have homered twice. Mike Trout had his first hit and RBI, driving home Rene Rivera with a fifth-inning single. Rivera finished with two hits.
ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw pitched three scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two walks and striking out two. After falling behind in the count 3-0, he retired Justin Upton on a pop-out with the bases loaded to end the third inning. Brock Stewart gave up one run in two innings. For the Angels, Garrett Richards struck out seven in his four-inning start. He gave up only two hits, back to back in the second. Other than that, he retired all 12 Dodgers he faced. Reliever Jim Johnson pitched a 1-2-3 inning for the Angels against his former team. John Lamb gave up three runs and two homers in his two innings.
EXTRA BASES: In the closest thing yet to what could be the Angels' opening-day lineup, Shohei Ohtani batted seventh. … The Angels played their regulars other than catcher Martin Maldonado and shortstop Andrelton Simmons.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. Oakland at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at Hohokam Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at 5:05 p.m. Thursday at Goodyear Ballpark. TV/Radio: None.