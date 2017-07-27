Angels' bullpen struggles in 2-1 loss to Indians

Wednesday’s game was played at night, Thursday’s in the early afternoon, but the identifying factors of the Angels’ losses were the same. One strike from escaping the seventh inning with a tie intact, their starting pitcher permitted the go-ahead hit.

Right-hander JC Ramirez was the culprit this time, turning in an intriguing outing marred by walks. Those supplied the difference in the Angels’ 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. The Angels (49-54) were swept for the first time since April, and they sank five games below .500 for the first time this year.

Their wild-card hopes appear increasingly bleak. They head for a weekend series in Toronto 5½ games from a spot, with three games until the trade deadline.

On Thursday, Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer did not permit a hit until Ben Revere’s leadoff single in the fourth inning. He did issue a leadoff walk to Kole Calhoun in the second, quickly erased by an Andrelton Simmons double play.

JC Ramirez did not allow a hit until the second, either, but he walked two of the first four men he faced to apply early pressure on himself. The hit was a homer, too, by Carlos Santana on Ramirez’s first pitch of the second inning.

Ramirez worked around another walk and single in that inning, and then cruised through the next two on an array of grounders and popups.

The Angels tied things in the fifth. Kole Calhoun led off with a single, advanced to second on a Simmons groundout, and scored when C.J. Cron pounded a single up the middle. Backup catcher Juan Graterol stroked a double to left, but Cron could not score on it, and he could not score when Kaleb Cowart struck out, either.

With one out in the Indians’ half of the fifth, Bradley Zimmer followed a walk with a double. Three Angels executed an ideal relay throw to secure the out, from Mike Trout in center to Simmons at shortstop and on to Graterol at home plate. Graterol shifted into the third-base line just as he received the throw, blocking Giovanny Urshela’s path to the plate. The catchers’ actions were reviewed to confirm they were within the rules.

On the game went, tied 1-1. To begin the sixth, Simmons singled and Luis Valbuena doubled. The Angels had three opportunities to bring two men with one hit, and they failed in all three. Cron grounded out to third. After rushing to grab his gear, pinch-hitter Yunel Escobar struck out swinging. Kaleb Cowart tapped out to shortstop.

The Angels never had another chance as good. Ramirez issued two more walks in the seventh, making six for his afternoon, and finally they hurt. With two outs, Francisco Lindor broke the tie by shooting a single through to right field.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia came then for Ramirez, replacing him with reliever Blake Parker, who struck out Michael Brantley on three pitches.

Bauer remained in the game for the eighth, setting down the Angels in order. For the ninth, Indians manager Terry Francona opted for closer Cody Allen. He, too, retired the three Angels who batted. With one out, Brantley caught Simmons’ deep fly five feet short of the left-field wall. With two outs, Valbuena’s check swung was ruled a swing, enraging the infielder and ending the game.

