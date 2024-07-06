Tyler Anderson dominates as Angels shut out Cubs to end losing streak

Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a 7-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Tyler Anderson threw eight dominant innings and Jo Adell homered to help the Angels end a five-game skid with a 7-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Anderson (8-8) gave up a leadoff single, then retired the next 13 Chicago batters before giving up another hit to cruise to his third win in his last five starts. The left-hander matched his career-best 10 strikeouts and gave up only three hits with no walks.

Logan O’Hoppe added two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Angels, who saw all nine starters get at least a hit after the club managed only a run in its three previous losses.

Advertisement

Ben Joyce pitched a clean ninth to finish the shutout.

Angels Justin Steele’s two-hitter sends Angels to fifth straight loss Justin Steele needed only 95 pitches to go the distance in a 5-1 win over the Angels in which he struck out seven and walked two. The Angels have lost five straight.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (1-7) left after two innings because of lower back tightness. He surrendered the Angels’ first two runs and walked two with four hits as he dropped his third straight decision.

The Cubs, seeking a third straight victory, have dropped nine of 13. Nico Hoerner had two of the team’s three hits.

Colten Brewer, the first of five Chicago relievers, gave up three runs — one earned — in a two-error third and Adell homered to deep center two innings later off Drew Smyly.

Injury update: Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel hop-stepped to first in the third inning after being hit in the lower leg by a Brewer pitch but remained in the game.

Up next: The Angels send José Soriano (4-6, 3.77 ERA) against fellow right-hander Hayden Wesneski (2-5, 4.14) in Sunday’s series finale.