Angels are the comeback kids again in 6-4 win over Mariners in 11th

The Angels don’t have an ace, don’t have a closer they can count on, don’t even have a set starting rotation.

What they do have is the league lead in comeback victories. And, on Tuesday night at Safeco Field, they came back to beat Seattle 6-4 in 11 innings, for their 11th comeback victory of 2017.

Kole Calhoun launched a two-run homer in the eighth to move the Angels ahead, and Albert Pujols hit the go-ahead double in the 11th to win it, then stole third base to help push across an insurance run.

Calhoun waited to get the count where he wanted to while facing the daunting Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. When he did, Diaz threw him just the pitch he was hoping to see: a fastball, low in the zone, over the middle of plate. Calhoun anticipated the 98-mph heat and delivered it into the right-field seats, temporarily turning a one-run deficit into a one-run lead.

The game marked Matt Shoemaker’s return to Seattle. The Angels right-hander spent more time here than he intended last September after a Kyle Seager line drive fractured his skull and forced him to undergo emergency surgery to stop bleeding in his brain. While the team left for California the night of his start, he stayed in Seattle for four days, away from his expectant wife, Danielle.

Long since recovered, Shoemaker retired eight of the first nine hitters he faced, his lone slip-up a two-out double by Robinson Cano in the first inning. In the third, Shoemaker benefited from a sliding play by Cameron Maybin in left field, but issued a two-out walk to Jean Segura, and then let him steal second. Martin Maldonado’s late throw in vain sailed over the head of shortstop Andrelton Simmons, and Segura took third.

Shoemaker issued another walk, and Cano approached. He snuck a single into center, scoring the game’s first run. Soon, Nelson Cruz shot a ball to third, and Yunel Escobar flubbed it, scoring another. After another walk loaded the bases for Danny Valencia, who ripped a ball to Escobar. This time, the third baseman made the play, and Shoemaker was out of it.

He set down the Mariners in order in the fourth, worked around a walk in the fifth, and then yielded a one-out solo shot to Valencia in the sixth, on a slider several inches away from the strike zone, near the batter’s hands. With his next pitch, Shoemaker hit Guillermo Heredia.

Angry, he held up his glove asking Maldonado for the ball, but manager Mike Scioscia quickly emerged to pull him from the game. Five Angels relievers combined to submit scoreless relief over the next three-plus innings, thanks to Maybin, who leapt over the left-field wall to prevent Heredia from tying the score with an eighth-inning homer. Only in the ninth did closer Bud Norris falter, allowing two singles and a walk to let Seattle tie the score and send it into extras.

Pujols got the Angels’ first hit with a double to begin the second inning.

He tripped on himself running around first, then did not advance any farther. Jefry Marte walked, but Simmons flied out, and Danny Espinosa and Maybin struck out swinging.

The Mariners’ starter, left-hander James Paxton, has been one of the most effective pitchers in the sport this season. Possessing a large frame and corresponding stuff, he has at times demonstrated ace-like ability.

There’s no better an example than his success against Mike Trout, whom he had struck out 10 times in 21 plate appearances entering Tuesday. Sure enough, Paxton struck out Trout and experienced no trouble through the first two innings.

Maldonado began the third by singling to right, and Escobar next worked a walk. A wild pitch pushed both of them along. With one out, Paxton threw two consecutive balls to Trout, then intentionally walked him to face Pujols. He struck him out on three pitches, then induced an inning-ending groundout from Marte.

The Angels scored one run in the fourth on a Simmons single and Maybin double, and another run in the fifth, when Trout doubled to the left-field wall, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a scant sacrifice fly off Marte’s bat.

Paxton required 96 pitches to finish five innings, and so he was pulled after he walked Maybin with one out in the sixth.

Short hops

As expected, the Angels activated Luis Valbuena from the 10-day disabled list. The infielder spent the season’s first month sidelined by a hamstring strain suffered late in spring training. He did not start against left-hander James Paxton, but pinch-hit in the seventh inning and popped out into foul territory. Seattle originally signed Valbuena out of his native Venezuela 15 years ago. The Angels demoted right-hander Jose Valdez to triple-A Salt Lake to create roster space for him. … Right-handers Yusmeiro Petit, Alex Meyer and Daniel Wright are among the candidates to start Thursday in the place of Tyler Skaggs, who was placed on the disabled list because of an oblique strain.

