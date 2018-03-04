Maldonado homers but Angels lose to Mariners 4-2

ON THE MOUND: Tyler Skaggs was pleased with his fastball command, his changeup in general and his first-pitch strikes in giving up two runs in three innings. "I want to be a bulldog," he said afterward. The runs scored on a homer by Jean Segura, the former Angels prospect who was traded in 2012 to Milwaukee in the deal that brought Zack Greinke to Anaheim. Skaggs worked expertly out of first-inning trouble. After giving up a soft single and a walk, he induced a double play grounder and then struck out Nelson Cruz to end the threat. Cam Bedrosian struck out two in one scoreless inning. Blake Parker struck out two but also gave up a run and two hits.