Maldonado homers but Angels lose to Mariners 4-2

The Angels lost to Seattle 4-2 on Saturday at Peoria Sports Complex. The Angels are 4-5 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Martin Maldonado homered in his first at-bat, giving him four RBIs this spring. Matt Thaiss hit his second home run to tie the score 2-2 in the fourth inning. Thaiss, 22, was a first-round draft pick in 2016 and reached double-A Mobile last season.
ON THE MOUND: Tyler Skaggs was pleased with his fastball command, his changeup in general and his first-pitch strikes in giving up two runs in three innings. "I want to be a bulldog," he said afterward. The runs scored on a homer by Jean Segura, the former Angels prospect who was traded in 2012 to Milwaukee in the deal that brought Zack Greinke to Anaheim. Skaggs worked expertly out of first-inning trouble. After giving up a soft single and a walk, he induced a double play grounder and then struck out Nelson Cruz to end the threat. Cam Bedrosian struck out two in one scoreless inning. Blake Parker struck out two but also gave up a run and two hits.
EXTRA BASES: Jefry Marte, who started at first base, left the game with tightness in his groin. … Matt Shoemaker is scheduled to make his second start on Sunday.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. Colorado at Noon PST Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.