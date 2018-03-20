Three hits apiece for Pujols and Simmons in Angels' 8-4 victory over the Mariners

Angels 8, Mariners 4
AT THE PLATE: Albert Pujols and Andrelton Simmons each had three hits and drove in a run. Mike Trout had two hits and scored twice. Zack Cozart had a two-run single as the Angels broke the game open by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning. Justin Upton doubled in Trout for the game's first run. Martin Maldonado had an RBI single, going to right field to drive home Luis Valbuena, who had reached on an error. Ian Kinsler had a sacrifice fly. Kole Calhoun singled home a run and hustled to second on a throw to third.
ON THE MOUND: Minor leaguer Osmer Morales, 25, started and pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander gave up one hit and struck out five. He spent time last season at double-A Mobile and triple-A Salt Lake. Felix Pena, battling for a final bullpen spot, gave up a home run to Daniel Vogelbach in 1 2/3 innings. Cam Bedrosian gave up a home run in his one inning. Blake Parker's rough spring continued when he permitted a homer and a single in one inning.
EXTRA BASES: Tyler Skaggs pitched the equivalent of six innings in an intrasquad game. It marked his second consecutive start in a scrimmage against teammates. "I went in there trying to take it as game-like as possible," he said. Skaggs' next start should come against a genuine opponent. … Matt Shoemaker will start Tuesday in a minor league game, while Parker Bridwell starts in the Angels' Cactus League game.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. Arizona at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West; Radio: 830.