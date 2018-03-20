Three hits apiece for Pujols and Simmons in Angels' 8-4 victory over the Mariners

AT THE PLATE: Albert Pujols and Andrelton Simmons each had three hits and drove in a run. Mike Trout had two hits and scored twice. Zack Cozart had a two-run single as the Angels broke the game open by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning. Justin Upton doubled in Trout for the game's first run. Martin Maldonado had an RBI single, going to right field to drive home Luis Valbuena, who had reached on an error. Ian Kinsler had a sacrifice fly. Kole Calhoun singled home a run and hustled to second on a throw to third.