Mike Trout sprains his left thumb and leaves game during Angels' 9-2 loss to the Marlins

The Angels lost a game, a series and their star player Sunday. They fell 9-2 in the rubber match of a three-game series with Miami at Marlins Park.

It ended a painful 4-6 road trip for the Angels, who have now dropped four of their last five games.

Mike Trout left the game in the sixth inning with what was diagnosed as a left thumb sprain. X-rays proved negative for any fracture. The Angels’ center fielder suffered the injury an inning earlier while stealing his 10th base of the season. Trout slid head-first and came up hurting. He stayed in the game but was removed for a defensive replacement the following inning.

He led off the fifth inning with a walk and has now reached safely in 45 of his 47 games this season.

The Marlins took a 4-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run homer from J.T. Riddle after tying the score in earlier in the inning on a Derek Dietrich double and pinch-hit RBI-single from Ichiro Suzuki. The Marlins pounded out four hits in the inning off Angels starter Matt Shoemaker, who had limited the Miami to only three hits over four previous innings.

Shoemaker, who had won each of his last three starts, didn’t make it out of that fifth inning. He lasted 4 2/3, giving up seven hits and four runs (three earned). He struck out three and did not walk a batter. It was his shortest stint this season since a 4 1/3-inning outing on April 9 against Seattle.

Martin Maldonado had given the Angels a 2-1 lead with his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast in the fourth inning. The catcher belted a 411-foot homer to left field on a 3-2 pitch, an 86-mph slider from Marlins starter Jose Urena that caught the middle of the plate.

Shoemaker fell victim early to a Giancarlo Stanton homer. Batting second in the Marlins’ lineup for all three games this series, the Miami slugger tagged an 86-mph splitter in a 2-1 count from Shoemaker and gave the home team a 1-0 lead with his 13th homer of the season, a 401-foot shot to left field.

It was the only hit the right-hander gave up until Stanton led off the fourth inning with a single.

The Angels threatened in the third inning, loading the bases with one out. But Urena got Andrelton Simmons to pop out and Trout grounded out to end the inning, which started with a Jefry Marte single — the first hit off Urena. Shoemaker reached safely when Urena threw high to second on his bunt attempt and both runners were safe.

Cameron Maybin loaded the bases with a single. He’s had at least one hit in each of his last eight games. But the Angels left the sacks full in both the third and fourth innings.

A shaken Urena walked the bases loaded after Maldonado’s fourth-inning homer, but prevented further damage in a 42-pitch inning by getting a line out to left from Simmons, who with a seventh-inning single extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

