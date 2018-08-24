Mike Trout expected to be in Angels' lineup Friday when they play the Astros

Mike Trout is expected to be in the Angels’ lineup on Friday night when they play host to the Houston Astros.
Trout has been on leave since his brother-in-law, Aaron Cox, died on Aug. 15. Cox was a 2015 Angels draft pick and spent three seasons in their organization. Trout was close friends with Cox, and on Thursday, he took the unusual step of posting an emotional message on Instagram.
“Aaron, words can’t describe the emotions that I’ve been feeling the past week and a half,” Trout wrote. “You were more than just my brother-in-law … you were my best friend. You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you. You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest.”
Before Cox’s death, Trout was on the disabled list because of a sore right wrist, an injury suffered while sliding into third base. It was his second time on the disabled list in his seven-year career.
Friday will be Trout’s first game since Aug. 1. He missed two weeks because of inflammation in his right wrist before Cox’s death. The Angels begin a three-game series against the Astros at 7 p.m. Friday.