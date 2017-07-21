Red Sox quick to rough up Ricky Nolasco in 6-2 win

The man might as well carry a bell with him to the field and let it ring for all to hear. Ricky Nolasco’s presence on a major league mound this season has steadily sounded a death knell.

Not long after the Angels’ right-hander started Friday night at Angel Stadium, the game’s outcome was already all but certified.

Nolasco gave up five runs in 15 minutes to the Boston Red Sox. The remaining three hours mostly served to prolong the inevitable in the Angels’ 6-2 defeat.

When Nolasco has started for the Angels this season, they have won one-quarter of the time — five wins in 20 tries. When anyone else has taken the mound, the Angels have won 54% of their 78 games. That winning percentage would be more than enough to vault them ahead of the competition in a weak class of American League clubs.

Alas, in another injury-stricken season, they have counted on him to provide innings, and he has. But they have largely been bad innings. Nolasco owns a 5.13 ERA, 11th-worst among qualified starters. Only one major leaguer has been saddled with more than his 11 losses: Boston’s Rick Porcello.

Nolasco’s record has been hindered by poor run support. But, chiefly, he has permitted too many homers, though that was not his problem against the Red Sox. Rather, within the field of play baseballs continue to find holes.

To begin, Mookie Betts landed a bloop double in front of Shane Robinson, then scored when Andrew Benintendi singled into left.

Benintendi took second on the throw home and third on Dustin Pedroia’s subsequent groundout. At that, Angels manager Mike Scio scia called the infield closer. In a 1-and-2 count to Mitch Moreland, Nolasco fired a high fastball, and Moreland punched it past the infielders for a run-scoring single.

Next, a Hanley Ramirez single put Red Sox runners on the corners. A wild pitch moved both men up one base and spurred Yusmeiro Petit to action in the Angels’ bullpen. A Xander Bogaerts single allowed Ramirez to score, and a Jackie Bradley Jr. double allowed Bogaerts to score. Nolasco lucked out for the inning’s second out, as Bradley overran second. Finally, Sandy Leon grounded out, and the anguish was complete.

Nolasco gave up a sixth run in his three additional innings before the Angels’ bullpen patched together five hitless innings.

With one out in the third inning, Cliff Pennington snuck a single into left field for the Angels’ first hit. The Red Sox ace left-hander, Chris Sale, had previously issued a walk to Mike Trout in the first inning.

Up again with two outs in the third, Trout passed on an 0-and-2 slider from Sale just below the zone, then passed on another slider along the outside edge. Home-plate umpire Tom Hallion called it a strike, and Trout did not complain.

The rest of the game mostly supplied vignettes of frustration. To begin the fourth, Albert Pujols popped out into foul territory. As he walked back into the Angels’ dugout, he grabbed his bat by the barrel and swung it at his cleats. When Kole Calhoun struck out with two men on and two out in the sixth, he flung his bat to the dirt, muttered, and then threw his helmet to be with his bat.

That was Sale’s 200th strikeout of 2017. By innings pitched, he became the fastest American League pitcher to ever reach that marker. Nolasco is the Angels’ leader this season. He has 93.

Martin Maldonado supplied the Angels’ first run with his solo home run to left field in the seventh, after Sale had exited. He scored their last run after he walked and Ben Revere singled in the ninth.

The Angels hope to reintroduce four injured starters into their rotation over the next six weeks. For that to happen, some incumbents will have to depart. As a free agent at year’s end, Nolasco appears a prime candidate. He may have to pitch for his job in the coming weeks, although the Angels will not fret about that possibility.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura