Reid Detmers pitches another gem in Angels’ shutout win over Red Sox
Reid Detmers allowed three hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and Taylor Ward matched a season high with three RBIs to lead the Angels over the Boston Red Sox 7-0 on Friday night.
The Angels sent seven batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring three runs (one earned) against Boston right-hander Tanner Houck (2-1), who had not allowed a run in his two previous starts this season, spanning 12 innings. Houck matched a career high with seven runs allowed (four earned) on a career-high 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The left-hander Detmers (3-0) had a similar outing to his last — an April 6 win against Boston — when he allowed one run on three hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts in six innings. He had two walks on Friday.
Ward’s two-run homer with two outs in the sixth, scoring Mike Trout who singled, ended Houck’s night with left-hander Brennan Bernardino entering.
Boston made three errors, matching a season high on April 5 against the Angels. The Red Sox are 0-4 at Fenway Park this season.
Injury update: Angels right-hander Robert Stephenson, out with right shoulder inflammation, will start a rehab assignment this weekend.
Up next: The Angels and Red Sox continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. RHP Griffin Canning (0-1, 8.38 ERA) is scheduled to make his third start of the season. In his last outing, April 5 against the Red Sox, he took a no-decision, going 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits, including three homers, with three walks and four strikeouts as the Angels lost. Boston has not yet announced a starting pitcher.
