Angels defeat Reds, 9-1, in spring training

The Angels defeated Cincinnati, 9-1, on Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark. The Angels are 13-10 in Cactus League play.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels scored their first five runs in the seventh inning. With two outs and the bases empty, Danny Espinosa singled, Jefry Marte walked, and Ben Revere reached on an error. Catcher Tony Sanchez then walked, Nolan Fontana doubled, and Kole Calhoun singled. … Until that inning, the Angels had produced only one hit, a second-inning single by Revere. Reds left-handed pitching prospect Cody Reed struck out five in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. … In the eighth, Eric Young Jr. singled, Marte doubled, Sanchez singled, and minor league infielder Matt Williams singled, resulting in three more runs. … In the ninth, Young Jr. hit a solo shot.

ON THE MOUND: In relief of starter J.C. Ramirez, right-handers Jose Valdez and Justin Miller and left-hander Cody Ege all pitched scoreless innings. All three appear likely to finish on the outside of the opening-day roster mix, although Ege has yet to give up a run in 8 1/3 spring innings.

EXTRA BASES: Third baseman Yunel Escobar was again scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup because of an abdominal strain. He has not played since Friday, but Manager Mike Scioscia said the injury was not major. … Shortstop Nolan Fontana fumbled a grounder in the second inning. … In a concurrent minor league game back at Tempe Diablo Stadium, right-hander Garrett Richards gave up four hits and an earned run over five innings, striking out one against the triple-A Milwaukee Brewers. He threw 71 pitches.

UP NEXT: Angels vs. the Texas Rangers at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830. Also, Angels vs. the Seattle Mariners at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Peoria Sports Complex. No TV or radio.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura