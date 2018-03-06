Pujols' first hit of the spring helps Angels to a 7-5 victory over the Reds

AT THE PLATE: Albert Pujols had his first hit of the spring, a run-scoring single in the third. He left the game in the fifth, after playing four innings at first base. Eric Young Jr. had a run-scoring triple to produce the first run of the game. He probably won't make the opening day roster because the Angels last month signed Chris Young to be their fourth outfielder. Chris Young has been sidelined because of a strained calf muscle. Colin Walsh, who is batting .389, had two hits and three runs batted in. Rymer Liriano had an RBI double.