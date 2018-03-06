Pujols' first hit of the spring helps Angels to a 7-5 victory over the Reds

The Angels defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 7-5, on Monday at Goodyear Ballpark. The Angels are 6-5 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Albert Pujols had his first hit of the spring, a run-scoring single in the third. He left the game in the fifth, after playing four innings at first base. Eric Young Jr. had a run-scoring triple to produce the first run of the game. He probably won't make the opening day roster because the Angels last month signed Chris Young to be their fourth outfielder. Chris Young has been sidelined because of a strained calf muscle. Colin Walsh, who is batting .389, had two hits and three runs batted in. Rymer Liriano had an RBI double.
ON THE MOUND: Starter Andrew Heaney struck out five in three scoreless innings. In the third, after the first two batters reached base, he escaped by striking out the next two batters and retiring former MVP Joey Votto on a fly out. Afterward, Heaney announced that he is injury-free and pleased with his spring. Parker Bridwell, also battling to be a starter, bounced back from a rough outing to pitch three scoreless innings, though he walked two. Veteran Felix Pena pitched a 1-2-3 inning.
EXTRA BASES: Shohei Ohtani did not address reporters en masse after leaving the game. Instead, the Angels had a team employee ask him media-submitted questions, an attempt to ease the public-relations burden on the rookie. … JC Ramirez will make his second start Tuesday, as the Angels continue to audition for the six projected spots in their rotation.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. Arizona at noon Tuesday at Salt River Fields. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.