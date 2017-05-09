Mike Trout says there's 'improvement every day,' but hamstring issue sidelines him again

Mike Trout took batting practice Tuesday for the first time in three days and pronounced his tight left hamstring “definitely better.” But for the fourth consecutive game, the Angels center fielder did not start.
“It’s improvement every day,” Trout said. “I obviously want to play. I’m just anxious to get out there.”
An MRI examination Sunday ruled out damage to the muscle, and a disabled-list stint does not appear likely. Still, Trout said, team officials did not want him to run at “50%” effort, so he planned to test the hamstring with running exercises Wednesday.
Asked if there was a chance he’d start in Wednesday’s matinee in Oakland considering the results of that test, Trout said he was unsure.
“If I feel good, maybe,” he said.
Trout had never before missed more than three consecutive starts. While he waits to heal, he has been icing the muscle with a hefty wrap, sitting, rooting and waiting.
“Sitting on the bench, it’s not fun,” Trout said. “You just cheer on your guys. What more can you do? Eat seeds, chew some gum, and go from there.”
Lamb suspended
Major League Baseball suspended Angels minor league left-hander John Lamb for 50 games on Tuesday after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, as listed by MLB.
Lamb, a 26-year-old Orange County native, was once one of the sport’s top prospects. He was dealt from Kansas City to Cincinnati in a substantial 2015 trade involving Johnny Cueto, then released after he had a second back surgery.
The Angels signed him to a minor league contract in December and supervised his injury rehabilitation. He was cleared to throw six weeks ago and has been building arm strength at the club’s spring training complex in Tempe, Ariz.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Lamb can continue to work out there while serving the suspension. Manager Mike Scioscia declined to comment on Lamb’s suspension. Lamb did not respond to a text message seeking comment.
Pennington’s play
Seven years ago Tuesday at the Oakland Coliseum, Angels infielder Cliff Pennington cleanly fielded a grounder to record the final out of Dallas Braden’s perfect game.
Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pennington was reminded of his part in history, and said it ranked among the top three moments of his baseball career.
“As players, you’re always thinking, ‘I want the ball hit to me,’” Pennington said. “In those moments, you're telling yourself that, but in the back of your mind, you're like, ‘Do I really?’”
Short hops
Left-handed pitching prospect Nate Smith threw 67 pitches over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first start of the season for triple-A Salt Lake. He earned praise from Scioscia for his pitch efficiency. Smith, 25, had missed several weeks because of a forearm strain. … Right-hander Garrett Richards has not picked up a baseball, Scioscia said, since nerve irritation in his biceps forced him to the DL last month.
Twitter: @pedromoura