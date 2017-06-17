Angels put right-hander Matt Shoemaker on the disabled list

The strain in the extensor muscles of Matt Shoemaker’s right forearm has abated a bit, but not enough, and the Angels put the right-hander on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. He will miss at least one turn through the club’s starting rotation.

The strain surfaced two starts ago in Houston. It returned an inning into his Wednesday start against the New York Yankees, forcing his premature exit. While he has not had further tests, he said the soreness seems to be improving.

“It’s just a little spot on the top of my forearm,” Shoemaker said Saturday. “I’m not really worried about it at all. It’s just an annoying little spot. Hopefully, it goes away quick, which it should, I guess.”

Shoemaker, 30, missed most of September 2015 because of a forearm strain, but he said that injury was in another area, and, according to team doctors, more severe.

He has not thrown since Wednesday, and won’t for a few days more. He said he will travel with the Angels to New York and Boston, though the earliest date he can be activated is June 25, the last day of the trip.

The Angels recalled right-hander Parker Bridwell to take Shoemaker’s roster spot. They also lined up Bridwell to take Shoemaker’s rotation spot Tuesday in New York, although Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he was unwilling to say for certain until the weekend’s end.

Bridwell, a 25-year-old Texan acquired from Baltimore in April, succeeded in one spot start last month and a relief appearance behind Shoemaker on Wednesday.

Mike Trout to travel with Angels

Scioscia said Mike Trout will travel with the team on the upcoming trip, which begins after Sunday’s series finale against Kansas City. The injured center fielder is throwing and running and plans to resume swinging a bat early in the week.

Trout expressed interest in traveling to the East Coast when he first tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb in May. Yankee Stadium is two hours from his hometown of Millville, N.J., and presents him an opportunity to see family and friends.

The club’s athletic training staff can also monitor his recovery.

“They want to keep an eye on him, certainly, when he starts swinging,” Scioscia said.

After a workout in Saturday’s afternoon heat at Angel Stadium, Trout said he was still feeling some soreness in the thumb.

“Each day, it gets better,” Trout said.

Short hops

The Angels activated right-handed reliever Cam Bedrosian from the disabled list and optioned right-hander Daniel Wright to triple-A Salt Lake. Bedrosian was the team’s top reliever before he strained his groin in April. Bud Norris has since usurped the closer role. Scioscia indicated Bedrosian’s first appearance will come in a lower-leverage situation. … The location of veteran right-hander Doug Fister’s next start remains undecided, Scioscia said. He started Friday for Salt Lake and can request his release if not promoted by Wednesday. … Surging outfielder Eric Young Jr. returned to the Angels lineup Saturday after not starting Friday for the first time since he was called up when Trout got hurt. Scioscia said Young is not an option to play first or second base for an extended time when Trout returns.

